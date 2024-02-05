We Tried Truly’s New Hot Wing Sauce-Flavored Hard Seltzer
Here’s where to snag this, er, interesting drink.
Hot wings and the Big Game: for a lot of people, they go together like, say, Taylor and Travis. So, too, do hot wings and the beverage of your choice. That’s presumably the thinking behind Truly Hard Seltzer’s unusual new release: the first-ever (who would doubt it?) hot-wing-sauce-favored hard seltzer.
Available only for a limited time, just ahead of Game Day, Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer promises to provide “a zesty kick to Truly’s light seltzer base” with the unmistakable taste of hot wing sauce.
“The best part? No napkins required,” the brand promises.
“We’re all about keeping it light, so we’re bringing drinkers everything they need to accompany the cheers, jeers and tears of game day in one convenient package with Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer,” Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer’s senior director of marketing, says in a news release. “We’ve kicked things up a notch with this flavor exploration inspired by the flavor lab at Truly L.A. and can’t wait for fans to try this fun and playful combination that’s sure to score.”
We were curious about this strange Truly twist, so we jumped at the opportunity to try it.
After chilling our can of the Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer (five percent ABV), we cracked it open, and poured it into cups. We looked it over: It was pink. We sniffed it: It smelled like hot wings. We took a cautious sip of it. And? Yeah, it tasted like hot wings, too — not just the sauce. Maybe our brains were glitching, but we actually felt like we tasted chicken in there. The aftertaste was unmistakably hot-wing-like as well. The Truly L.A. flavor lab people had succeeded in creating a hard seltzer that really tasted like hot wings and thus it was … undrinkable.
If you’d like a chance to try it yourself – ideally, with friends – and come to your own conclusion, you have one last chance. We’re told the final product drop of the limited release will happen on Monday, February 5 via givethembeer.com/products/trulyhotwing — in select markets, while supplies last. You’ll want to keep an eye on Truly on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or monitor TrulyHardSeltzer.com and act fast to snag a custom four-pack of 16-ounce cans ($24); previous drops have sold out fast.
And if you’re in L.A., you can visit Truly LA to try it. We’ll say this: Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer is a taste you won’t forget anytime soon.
Related Content: