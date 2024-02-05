We Tried Truly’s New Hot Wing Sauce-Flavored Hard Seltzer

After chilling our can of the Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer (five percent ABV), we cracked it open, and poured it into cups. We looked it over: It was pink. We sniffed it: It smelled like hot wings. We took a cautious sip of it. And? Yeah, it tasted like hot wings, too — not just the sauce. Maybe our brains were glitching, but we actually felt like we tasted chicken in there. The aftertaste was unmistakably hot-wing-like as well. The Truly L.A. flavor lab people had succeeded in creating a hard seltzer that really tasted like hot wings and thus it was … undrinkable.