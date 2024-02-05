Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Shrimp, Chicken + Andouille Jambalaya
Trending Recipes
Lobster Wellington
Lobster Wellington
Vallery Lomas makes Raspberry Cream Cheese King Cake, as seen on Food Network Kitchen.
King Cake
Food Network Kitchen's Best Chili Recipe.
The Best Chili
Spinach + Artichoke Bread Bowl
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Kids Baking Championship
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Please Don’t Fry Your Toothpicks and Eat Them
How Josh – The Wine the Internet Can’t Stop Meme-ing About – Got Its Name
Well, We’ve Reached a New Level of the Stanley Cup Craze
Currently Obsessed With...
Oreo’s New Cookie Will Take You to Outer Space
McDonald’s Brings Back Its Fan-Favorite Double Big Mac
Shop
What's New
Don't Miss the Our Place Food Lover's Sale Happening Now
4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know
Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Dream Home 2024 in St. Augustine, FL
HGTV Dream Home 2024

We Tried Truly’s New Hot Wing Sauce-Flavored Hard Seltzer

Here’s where to snag this, er, interesting drink.

February 05, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Chicken Wing

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Truly Hard Seltzer

Photo courtesy of Truly Hard Seltzer

Hot wings and the Big Game: for a lot of people, they go together like, say, Taylor and Travis. So, too, do hot wings and the beverage of your choice. That’s presumably the thinking behind Truly Hard Seltzer’s unusual new release: the first-ever (who would doubt it?) hot-wing-sauce-favored hard seltzer.

Available only for a limited time, just ahead of Game Day, Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer promises to provide “a zesty kick to Truly’s light seltzer base” with the unmistakable taste of hot wing sauce.

“The best part? No napkins required,” the brand promises.

“We’re all about keeping it light, so we’re bringing drinkers everything they need to accompany the cheers, jeers and tears of game day in one convenient package with Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer,” Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer’s senior director of marketing, says in a news release. “We’ve kicked things up a notch with this flavor exploration inspired by the flavor lab at Truly L.A. and can’t wait for fans to try this fun and playful combination that’s sure to score.”

We were curious about this strange Truly twist, so we jumped at the opportunity to try it.

After chilling our can of the Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer (five percent ABV), we cracked it open, and poured it into cups. We looked it over: It was pink. We sniffed it: It smelled like hot wings. We took a cautious sip of it. And? Yeah, it tasted like hot wings, too — not just the sauce. Maybe our brains were glitching, but we actually felt like we tasted chicken in there. The aftertaste was unmistakably hot-wing-like as well. The Truly L.A. flavor lab people had succeeded in creating a hard seltzer that really tasted like hot wings and thus it was … undrinkable.

Photo by: Amy Reiter

Amy Reiter

If you’d like a chance to try it yourself – ideally, with friends – and come to your own conclusion, you have one last chance. We’re told the final product drop of the limited release will happen on Monday, February 5 via givethembeer.com/products/trulyhotwing — in select markets, while supplies last. You’ll want to keep an eye on Truly on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or monitor TrulyHardSeltzer.com and act fast to snag a custom four-pack of 16-ounce cans ($24); previous drops have sold out fast.

And if you’re in L.A., you can visit Truly LA to try it. We’ll say this: Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer is a taste you won’t forget anytime soon.

Related Content:

36 Chicken Wing Recipes You’ll Want to Eat All the Time

The Top 10 Foods You Need to Try If You Pass By a Buc-ee’s

7 Best Coolers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

Popeyes Sweet ’N Spicy Wings Are Its Best-Selling Product Since 2019’s Viral Chicken Sandwich

We tried them, and yes, the hype is real.

We Tried Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s New Erewhon Smoothie

The Poosh Potion Detox smoothie is available until November 15!

I Tried Rao’s New Frozen Pizzas

Rao’s jarred pasta sauces are a favorite among Food Network editors — so of course, I had to taste the brand’s latest launch.

Truly and Compartés Create First-Ever Hard Seltzer-Infused Chocolate Truffles

Here’s one way to give your holidays a boozy boost.

Topo Chico Has Entered the Hard Seltzer Group Chat

The ultra-popular sparkling mineral water is getting boozy.

We Tried Magnolia’s New Banana Pudding Cookie

Spoiler alert: It absolutely delivers.

What to Make for Game Day If You Can’t Find Chicken Wings

You might find wings too tricky find (or too pricey to buy) this year. Here’s what to serve your party guests instead.

Vizzy’s New Hard Seltzer Tastes Just Like Your Favorite Brunch Drink

The mimosa-inspired beverage will give you those weekend vibes no matter the time or day.

Truly’s Midnight Hard Seltzer Will Take Your Halloween Drinks to Another Level

The super-limited-edition seasonal flavor has an inky, purple-black hue and comes in holographic cans.

Mountain Dew Just Dropped a New ‘Legend’ Flavor, But You Can Only Get It at Buffalo Wild Wings

MTN DEW Legend tastes like blackberry, citrus and ginger incorporated into its original flavor.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

10am | 9c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

The Kitchen

12pm | 11c

The Kitchen

1pm | 12c

Chopped

9pm | 8c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

Don't Miss the Our Place Food Lover's Sale Happening Now Feb 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Feb 2, 2024

By: Rashaun Hall

Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online Feb 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Collection Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Colorway Jan 30, 2024

By: Allison Russo

29 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 30, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services of 2024 Jan 30, 2024

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Chocolate Lovers Jan 26, 2024

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Slow Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 29, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

5 Best Toasters of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 26, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

16 Best Chocolate Boxes to Buy for Valentine's Day Jan 26, 2024

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins

11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras Jan 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

51 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Feb 5, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

29 Essential Cookbooks by Black Chefs, Authors and Historians Jan 25, 2024

By: Kayla Stewart

25 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids Jan 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Can You Believe This Sweater Is Made Out of Recycled Oyster Shells? Feb 1, 2024

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

20 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love Jan 19, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Chef's Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 17, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Baskets You Can Send This Year Jan 23, 2024

By: Casey Clark

29 Essential Cookbooks for Mexican and Latin American Cooking Jan 12, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

7 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 12, 2024

5 Best Milk Frothers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 17, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

7 Best Cookware Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

We've Used Caraway Cookware for Years, and Still Love It Jan 11, 2024

By: Lauren Seib

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Jan 18, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers Jan 10, 2024

By: Lambeth Hochwald

9 of the Best No- and Low-Alcohol Beers, According to an Expert Jan 24, 2024

By: Tara Nurin

10 Best Coffee Brands of 2024, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 9, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen