Cards Against Humanity Is Hiding Card Packs Inside Jars of ‘Clam-O-Naise’

Early experimentation yielded different flavor profiles — at first a dill-flavored tartar sauce, later one that was even more garlicky and spicy than the final product. But Cards Against Humanity and its culinary collaborators — including “a chef friend with experience at multiple 2-and-3 Michelin-star restaurants” — eventually arrived at a balanced flavor that pairs perfectly with chips and sandwiches, the spokesperson said. (Find the company’s suggested recipes here.)