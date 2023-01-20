15 Yummy Ways to Upgrade Your Kid’s Valentine's Day Cards

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re a parent you know exactly what that means — it’s time to break out the valentines for your kiddo's class exchange! Though paper valentines are still a great choice (bonus points if they feature hilarious food puns like this set from Etsy!), they often end up sitting in a pile on the kitchen table once the holiday is over. Luckily, brands and retailers nationwide are offering even more creative ways for your child to show their classmates and teachers just how much they mean to them this year. Best part of all — they’re all so versatile that even adults can give them out to their work besties, too. From candy-filled bags to festive boxes stocked with frosted cookies, here are some of our favorite food-themed valentines.