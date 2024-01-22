Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions Season 5 Brings Intense Culinary Battles, Randomizer Wild Cards and Unpredictable Upsets

Guy Fieri’s iconic culinary competition, Tournament of Champions, returns for an epic fifth season on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8|7c. The skills and abilities of 32 of the most talented chefs from the East and West coast, including all four previous champions, will be pushed to the limit in the most difficult sudden-death, bracket-style culinary competition. The pressure is intense, and emotions are high as the elite chefs do not know who their opponents will be and what challenges the randomizer will dish out, getting progressively harder and harder in each round. Each battle will feature blind judging by some of the biggest names in the food world as the competitors watch their critiques from backstage. After 8 weeks and 31 grueling head-to-head battles, one talented chef will win it all and be crowned champion, taking home the coveted Tournament of Champions belt and the largest cash prize in the history of the tournament of $150,000. Before the new season begins, fans can get even more competition on Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers, on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14 at 8|7c, as 16 chefs go head-to-head to win four coveted 8th seed slots in the tournament bracket. Plus, on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10|9c catch up on all the action from last year in an hour-long special Road to Tournament of Champions V.