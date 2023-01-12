Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions Returns for Its Wildest, Most Unpredictable Season Yet

Guy Fieri’s iconic culinary competition, Tournament of Champions, returns with a supersized fourth season on Sunday, February 19 at 8|7c. The skills and abilities of the most talented chefs from the East and West coasts will be pushed to the limit in the most difficult bracket-style culinary competition. This year’s lineup features 14 tournament rookies who are on a quest to shake up the competition. The pressure is intense, and emotions are high as the elite chefs do not know who their opponents will be and what cooking challenges they will face, with the latter determined by the dreaded randomizer. This season, Guy has added a twist with randomizer wild cards that progressively get harder and harder in each round. Each battle will feature blind judging by a rotating panel of judges consisting of the biggest names in the food world as the chefs watch their critiques from backstage. For this year's finale Guy is pulling out the ultimate wild card by inviting a surprise judge who is one of the most respected and revered chefs in the world. After 8 weeks and 31 grueling head-to-head battles, one talented chef will win it all and be crowned champion, taking home the coveted Tournament of Champions belt and a $100,000 cash prize. Before the competition begins fans can look back at the Road to Tournament of Champions IV in an hour-long special on Saturday, February 11 at 11|10c on Food Network featuring the most outrageous randomizer combinations, the biggest victories, fiercest rivalries, and the most shocking upsets.