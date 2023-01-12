Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Trending Recipes
Molly Yeh's Sausage & Broccolini Pizza Pocket
Sausage and Broccolini Pizza Pockets
Creamy Tomato Soup
Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Broccoli and Cheddar-Stuffed Potato Skins with Avocado Cream
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
‘Popcorn Guy’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles
Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold
Currently Obsessed With...
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
7 Things You Didn't Know About Beekeeping
Shop
What's New
Why I Go Out of My Way to Buy All My Snacks at Aldi
22 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food
18 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table
4 Best Dishwasher Detergents, Tested By Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Toasters of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions Returns for Its Wildest, Most Unpredictable Season Yet

Season 4 premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8|7c and streams on discovery+ the same day.

Host Guy Fieri with contestants Shota Nakajima, Tiffany Derry, Ilan Hall, Crista Luedtke, Jose Garces, Tracey Shepos Cenami, Viet Pham, Carlos Anthony, Mei Lin, Joe Sasto, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Maneet Chauhan, Shirley Chung, Eric Adjepong, Madison Cowan, Tiffani Faison, Jonathon Sawyer, Brian Malarkey, Tobias Dorzon, Stephanie Izard, Nate Appleman, Christian Petroni, Elizabeth Falkner, Karen Aukowicz, Antonia Lofaso, Britt Rescigno, Lee Anne Wong, Adam Sobel, Jet Tila, Graham Elliot, Darnell Ferguson, and Leah Cohen, as seen on Tournament of Champions, Season 4.

Host Guy Fieri with contestants Shota Nakajima, Tiffany Derry, Ilan Hall, Crista Luedtke, Jose Garces, Tracey Shepos Cenami, Viet Pham, Carlos Anthony, Mei Lin, Joe Sasto, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Maneet Chauhan, Shirley Chung, Eric Adjepong, Madison Cowan, Tiffani Faison, Jonathon Sawyer, Brian Malarkey, Tobias Dorzon, Stephanie Izard, Nate Appleman, Christian Petroni, Elizabeth Falkner, Karen Aukowicz, Antonia Lofaso, Britt Rescigno, Lee Anne Wong, Adam Sobel, Jet Tila, Graham Elliot, Darnell Ferguson, and Leah Cohen, as seen on Tournament of Champions, Season 4.

Photo by: Anders Krusberg

Anders Krusberg

Guy Fieri’s iconic culinary competition, Tournament of Champions, returns with a supersized fourth season on Sunday, February 19 at 8|7c. The skills and abilities of the most talented chefs from the East and West coasts will be pushed to the limit in the most difficult bracket-style culinary competition. This year’s lineup features 14 tournament rookies who are on a quest to shake up the competition. The pressure is intense, and emotions are high as the elite chefs do not know who their opponents will be and what cooking challenges they will face, with the latter determined by the dreaded randomizer. This season, Guy has added a twist with randomizer wild cards that progressively get harder and harder in each round. Each battle will feature blind judging by a rotating panel of judges consisting of the biggest names in the food world as the chefs watch their critiques from backstage. For this year's finale Guy is pulling out the ultimate wild card by inviting a surprise judge who is one of the most respected and revered chefs in the world. After 8 weeks and 31 grueling head-to-head battles, one talented chef will win it all and be crowned champion, taking home the coveted Tournament of Champions belt and a $100,000 cash prize. Before the competition begins fans can look back at the Road to Tournament of Champions IV in an hour-long special on Saturday, February 11 at 11|10c on Food Network featuring the most outrageous randomizer combinations, the biggest victories, fiercest rivalries, and the most shocking upsets.

Tournament of Champions is the most intense culinary competition ever created. We've got single-elimination, sudden-death, head-to-head blind battles and judging,” said Fieri. “But of course, every year we’ve gotta up the ante, so we made the competition even more wild and unpredictable with the introduction of wild cards in every round. Get ready for some big-time surprises!"

The chefs representing the East Coast are: Eric Adjepong, Karen Akunowicz, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Maneet Chauhan, Leah Cohen, Madison Cowan, Tobias Dorzon, Graham Elliot, defending Tournament of Champions III winner Tiffani Faison, Darnell Ferguson, Jose Garces, Ilan Hall, Stephanie Izard, Christian Petroni, Britt Rescigno, and Jonathon Sawyer. The chefs showing off their chops from the West Coast are: Carlos Anthony, Nate Appleman, Shirley Chung, Tiffany Derry, Elizabeth Falkner, Timothy Hollingsworth, Mei Lin, Antonia Lofaso, Brian Malarkey, Shota Nakajima, Viet Pham, Joe Sasto, Tracey Shepos Chanami, Adam Sobel, Jet Tila, and Lee Anne Wong.

“Tournament of Champions is consistently Food Network's highest-rated series with nearly 11 million viewers at the edge-of-their-seats last season,” said Betsy Ayala, Senior Vice President Programming and Development, Food Network “This season will not disappoint. We have some of the most impressive competition chefs to date, alongside some very talented fresh new faces. Don’t expect to know who’s going to win because this season it’s truly anyone’s game.”

Simon Majumdar and Justin Warner deliver real-time play-by-play as all the action unfolds in front of a live audience. Hunter Fieri follows all the action backstage, capturing competing chefs’ reactions as they watch the rotating panel of food icons blindly judge their dishes and learn who is moving ahead and who is going home. Judges include, Michelle Bernstein, Scott Conant, Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito, Lorena Garcia, Alex Guarnaschelli, Nancy Silverton, Daniela Soto-Innes, Ming Tsai, Jonathan Waxman, Andrew Zimmern, and one of the most highly regarded chefs to be revealed in the finale on Sunday, April 9 at 8|7c.

Next Up

Guy Fieri Bio

Season 3 of Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions Brings Together the Biggest Group of Chefs Ever for the Biggest Cash Prize of All Time

Mark your calendars: Season 3 of Tournament of Champions starts Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8|7c.

Has Taco Bell Invented the Most Delicious Subscription Service Yet?

A taco a day...

Guy Fieri's Flavor-Packed Spring Recipes

Jeni’s Brings Back One of Its Most Popular Yet Divisive Flavors

Here’s your chance to try the shop’s Everything Bagel ice cream.

Buddy and Duff Return for Another Season of the Ultimate Cake Competition

Plus, check out all the other premieres and finales hitting your screens this July.

Holiday Desserts, Guy Fieri in Hawaii and More to Watch in December

Plus, a fresh batch of kid bakers, restaurant renovations with Robert Irvine and much more!

Guy Fieri Gives One Winner the Keys to His Newest Restaurant Franchise

New series Guy's Chance of a Lifetime premieres Sunday, Jan. 2 at 9|8c. Stream the premiere a week early on discovery+ on Sunday, Dec 26.

Springtime Desserts, Guy Fieri's Ultimate Job Offer and More to Watch in February.

Plus, find how who will win the Chopped Casino Royale jackpot, which worst cook will become a kitchen master and much more!

Flavortown Champions Return to Guy's Grocery Games in the First-Ever Tournament of Champions

Find out all about the new Guy's Grocery Tournament of Champions, premiering Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8|7c.