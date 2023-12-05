Tiffany Derry Joins Anne Burrell to Mentor Pampered Cooking Disasters

In the supersized premiere, a fresh group of recruits enter culinary boot camp – and these competitors are spoiled with a capital ‘S.’ Accustomed to dining out and delivery apps, these sixteen recruits have never successfully cooked a meal in their lives. Anne and Tiffany are ready to transform these coddled kitchen novices into competent home cooks, but first they need to see what they are working with. To give them a firsthand look at their cooking skills or lack thereof, the recruits must recreate their favorite takeout dish. For the main dish cook, the competitors must replicate Anne and Tiffany’s take on a steak and potato dinner. Then teams are selected, and the two least successful recruits are sent home. In upcoming episodes, the recruits board the S.S. Worst Cooks for yacht week, must throw their own fabulous soiree and spin the wheel in Meal of Fortune. In the double-episode finale on Sunday, February 4 at 8|7c, the two most-improved recruits put their culinary skills to the test and serve a three-course restaurant quality meal to a panel of food experts for a blind taste test. Judges Matt Abdoo, Adrienne Cheatham and Michael Jenkins then determine who wins the $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their mentor.