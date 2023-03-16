Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Pasta e Ceci. Keywords: Carrots, Celery, Leeks, Rosemary, Garlic, Chickpeas, Lemon, Bay Leaves, Parmesan, Ditalini.
Pasta e Ceci
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Rainbow Bundt Cake.
Rainbow Bundt Cake
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Spicy Peanut Noodles. Keywords: Ramen Noodles, Peanut Butter, Chili Crisp, Toasted Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Ginger, Scallions, Honey-Roasted Peanuts.
Spicy Peanut Noodles
Food Network Kitchen’s Air Fryer French Fries, as seen on Food Network.
Air Fryer French Fries
Ree Drummond’s Sheet pan Sausage Supper.
Sheetpan Sausage Supper
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Superchef Grudge Match
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
The Key Food Moments You May Have Missed in The Last of Us
’90s Kid-Drink SunnyD Is Growing Up
Starbucks’ New Spring Drink Is Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Currently Obsessed With...
U.K. Man Makes off With 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs
The Fudgiest Brownie I’ve Ever Had Is Actually Vegan
Shop
What's New
4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Pasta Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Spice Up Your Kitchen With This Organizing Carousel
5 Tricks to Save Even More with Amazon’s Subscribe and Save Program
3 Incredibly Useful Baking Tools You Can Buy for Less Than $25 Total on Amazon
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Fearless Military Chefs Take Their Skills to the Chopped Kitchen

An all-new tournament with a $75,000 grand prize premieres Tuesday, April 25 at 8|7c.

Photo by: Dawn Hoffmann

Dawn Hoffmann

From the front lines to the Chopped kitchen, sixteen military chefs are ready to put their culinary skills to the test in the new five-part tournament Chopped: Military Salute hosted by Ted Allen and premiering Tuesday, April 25 at 8|7c on Food Network. With precision, speed, and persistence, chefs from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines will cook their hearts out in preliminary heats as they vie for the chance to compete in the final showdown. The chefs must bring their culinary arsenal as they showcase their cooking knowledge and techniques over three rounds – appetizer, entrée, and dessert - while using the mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to create delicious dishes to impress a rotating panel of judges, including Air Force veteran Sunny Anderson, Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy. Then, it’s a twist in the grand finale, as the finalists, each representing their branch of the military, join forces as a team to cook against a different Chopped judge in every round including, Eric Adjepong, Tiffani Faison and Amanda Freitag, for a chance to win up to $75,000 for a charitable cause and the title of Chopped Champion. Commemorating this spectacular final showdown, a special VIP guest visits the Chopped kitchen to surprise and celebrate the competitors.

Over the course of the tournament, the chefs bring their fighting spirit and elite cooking techniques they have learned from traveling the world. During the Marines preliminary battle, the competitors must figure out how to make something that’s normally, “ready to eat,” ready for the judges. Other episodes feature the Air Force chefs attempting to make delicious meals with a tangy sauce and a snappy vegetable, Navy chefs getting creative to make French fries work with pineapple, and Army competitors incorporating festive shakes into hopefully winning desserts.

Get a sneak peek each week at some of the mystery basket ingredients, learn the judges' ultimate tips and tricks for mastering the Chopped kitchen and meet the new competitors at FoodNetwork.com/Chopped. Follow along with the competition on social media using #Chopped.

Next Up

Alton Brown Returns to the Chopped Judges' Table with the Craziest Baskets EVER!

Fans pick the mystery ingredients in the all-new $50,000 tournament.

7 Best Chef's Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

We chopped, sliced and diced to find the top-performing chef's knives.

9 Seafood Hacks This Test Kitchen Chef Swears By

Here’s how to take your salmon, tuna, shrimp and more to the next level.

Only the Most-Elite Chefs Will Enter Bobby Flay’s Secret Kitchen for a Triple Threat Throwdown Against Culinary Titans

Premiering Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9|8c, Bobby’s Triple Threat features fearless competitors facing off against acclaimed chef-titans Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio and Tiffany Derry.

Anarchy in the Chopped Kitchen — Chopped After Hours

Catch an all-new episode of Chopped After Hours, where the judges cook with mystery basket ingredients from the show.

Alton Brown Takes Over the Chopped Kitchen for a Brand-New Tournament

Alton Brown is making his debut in the Chopped kitchen for a special five-part tournament.

Sunny's Take on the Chopped Basket — Champions Round Two

Melissa’s Take on the Chopped Basket — Champions Round Four

Melissa’s Take on the Chopped Basket — Champions Grand Finale

Melissa’s Take on the Chopped Basket — Champions Round Three