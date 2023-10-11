Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Fried Pork Chops with Homemade Table Gravy
Trending Recipes
Chicken Enchiladas
Shortcut Apple Cider Doughnuts
Butternut Squash Soup
Butternut Squash Soup
Description: Jet Tila's Vegan Drunken Noodles. Keywords: Soy Sauce, Thai Soybean Sauce, Sriracha, Vegan Sugar, Garlic, Thai Basil, Serrano Chiles, Onion, Tofu, Grape Tomatoes.
Vegan Drunken Noodles
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
What Does Travis Kelce Eat Every Day?
Heinz Releases a Taylor Swift-Inspired ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ Sauce
17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals
Currently Obsessed With...
Stouffer’s New Advent Calendar Aims To Help With the From-Scratch Cooking Holiday Fatigue
McDonald’s Adds D.C.-Area Condiment Mambo Sauce to Its Dipping Options
Shop
What's New
What Food Network Editors Are Buying on Prime Big Deal Days
The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days
Prime Big Deal Days Vitamix Sales: Get a Pro-Grade Blender for Just $300
This Walmart Sale Is Officially Kicking Off the Holiday Season
85 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisvile, KY
Tour the Charming Kitchen from HGTV's Urban Oasis 2023
Enter for Your Chance to Win HGTV Urban Oasis 2023

Talented Chefs Embrace the Legacy of Julia Child in New Chopped Tournament

Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen premieres Tuesday November 14 at 8|7c.

Photo by: Dawn Hoffmann

Dawn Hoffmann

Sixteen chefs well-versed in all things Julia Child are ready to put their expertise to the test in the new five-part tournament Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen hosted by Ted Allen and premiering Tuesday, November 14 at 8|7c. With passion and creativity, the chefs will face off in four preliminary heats for a spot in the finale where they will have the chance to battle it out for the ultimate gastronomes grand prize – a $25,000 Julia Child-themed trip to France. As they attempt to put an innovative and modern spin on Julia’s recipes using mystery basket ingredients inspired by her classic French dishes, the competitors use not only their culinary skills, but also their knowledge of what makes Julia Child so iconic. The chefs must live up to Julia Child’s legacy while being judged by a rotating panel of judges including Scott Conant, Susan Feniger, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Nilou Motamed, Michael Voltaggio and, from the Max comedy series Julia, actress and author Isabella Rossellini.

Throughout the tournament, inspired by clips from her groundbreaking television series, the chefs mesh their own unique culinary backgrounds with those of Julia Child, all while facing some of the most challenging baskets yet. In one battle, the competitors must use fish heads and brown butter macarons to emulate Julia’s Trout Meuniere, and in another they must make a dessert with ramen noodles and French whisky. In the appetizer round during the premiere episode, four Julia Child fans must incorporate a blooming onion in an ode to Julia’s French Onion Soup. And, in the final round, the two remaining chefs must make sweet desserts with a Bitter Frenchman cocktail. In the episode featuring Rossellini at the judges’ table, stars from the Max series Julia including, Brittany Bradford, David Hyde Pierce and Fran Kranz help present the mystery basket ingredients via special messages to the competitors.

Fans can get a sneak peek at some of the mystery basket ingredients each week, learn the judges' ultimate tips and tricks for mastering the Chopped kitchen and meet the new competitors at FoodNetwork.com/Chopped. They can also share who they think would earn Julia’s seal of approval using #Chopped. And they can check out season 2 of the Max series Julia premiering Thursday, November 16.

Please note: actor participation in Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen was completed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Next Up

Selena Gomez Invites Four Culinary Superstars to Her Home in Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

All-star chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda join Selena beginning Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8|7c.