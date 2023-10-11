Talented Chefs Embrace the Legacy of Julia Child in New Chopped Tournament

Sixteen chefs well-versed in all things Julia Child are ready to put their expertise to the test in the new five-part tournament Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen hosted by Ted Allen and premiering Tuesday, November 14 at 8|7c. With passion and creativity, the chefs will face off in four preliminary heats for a spot in the finale where they will have the chance to battle it out for the ultimate gastronomes grand prize – a $25,000 Julia Child-themed trip to France. As they attempt to put an innovative and modern spin on Julia’s recipes using mystery basket ingredients inspired by her classic French dishes, the competitors use not only their culinary skills, but also their knowledge of what makes Julia Child so iconic. The chefs must live up to Julia Child’s legacy while being judged by a rotating panel of judges including Scott Conant, Susan Feniger, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Nilou Motamed, Michael Voltaggio and, from the Max comedy series Julia, actress and author Isabella Rossellini.