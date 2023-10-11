Talented Chefs Embrace the Legacy of Julia Child in New Chopped Tournament
Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen premieres Tuesday November 14 at 8|7c.
Sixteen chefs well-versed in all things Julia Child are ready to put their expertise to the test in the new five-part tournament Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen hosted by Ted Allen and premiering Tuesday, November 14 at 8|7c. With passion and creativity, the chefs will face off in four preliminary heats for a spot in the finale where they will have the chance to battle it out for the ultimate gastronomes grand prize – a $25,000 Julia Child-themed trip to France. As they attempt to put an innovative and modern spin on Julia’s recipes using mystery basket ingredients inspired by her classic French dishes, the competitors use not only their culinary skills, but also their knowledge of what makes Julia Child so iconic. The chefs must live up to Julia Child’s legacy while being judged by a rotating panel of judges including Scott Conant, Susan Feniger, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Nilou Motamed, Michael Voltaggio and, from the Max comedy series Julia, actress and author Isabella Rossellini.
Throughout the tournament, inspired by clips from her groundbreaking television series, the chefs mesh their own unique culinary backgrounds with those of Julia Child, all while facing some of the most challenging baskets yet. In one battle, the competitors must use fish heads and brown butter macarons to emulate Julia’s Trout Meuniere, and in another they must make a dessert with ramen noodles and French whisky. In the appetizer round during the premiere episode, four Julia Child fans must incorporate a blooming onion in an ode to Julia’s French Onion Soup. And, in the final round, the two remaining chefs must make sweet desserts with a Bitter Frenchman cocktail. In the episode featuring Rossellini at the judges’ table, stars from the Max series Julia including, Brittany Bradford, David Hyde Pierce and Fran Kranz help present the mystery basket ingredients via special messages to the competitors.
Fans can get a sneak peek at some of the mystery basket ingredients each week, learn the judges' ultimate tips and tricks for mastering the Chopped kitchen and meet the new competitors at FoodNetwork.com/Chopped. And they can check out season 2 of the Max series Julia premiering Thursday, November 16.
Please note: actor participation in Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen was completed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.