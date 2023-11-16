Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Perfect Pork Tenderloin
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Thanksgiving Cornucopia Cookies, as seen on Food Network.
Cornucopia Cookies
Parmesan Roast Turkey
Parmesan Roast Turkey
Air Fryer Green Beans Gremolata with Toasted Almonds
Green Beans with Gremolata + Toasted Almonds
Cranberry Champagne Cocktail
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
When Can You Get This Year’s Starbucks Reusable Red Cups?
You Can Buy Just About Anything Inside an Olive Garden – Including Its Cheese Graters
Tyson Is Recalling Almost 30,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Due to Metal Pieces
Currently Obsessed With...
The Phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’ Can Now Be Used in All 50 States
Travis Kelce Launches Line of Refrigerated BBQ Favorites at Walmart
Shop
What's New
The Best 'Elf' the Movie-Inspired Products for Food Lovers
Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds
20 Fruit Baskets and Fruit Gifts for the Holidays
The Best Black Friday Deals on Ninja Kitchen Products
Close up male bartender hands making Baileys cocktail with ice and pouring to glass from bar shaker
35 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers, According to a Spirits Expert
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisvile, KY
Tour the Charming Kitchen from HGTV's Urban Oasis 2023
Enter for Your Chance to Win HGTV Urban Oasis 2023

The French Recipe That Divided Julia Child's Kitchen

The second season of Julia explores the drama behind a now-classic dish.

By: Emily Saladino

Related To:

Fish

Julia Child and the French recipe for loup en croute that divided her kitchen in the Max series Julia.

Photo by: Seacia Pavao/Max

Seacia Pavao/Max

Editor’s Note: Max and Food Network are sister brands of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

This article contains spoilers for the series Julia.

Mark Twain once famously wrote that there is no such thing as a new idea. He also never met Julia Child.

In 1961, when Child published her first book, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, it launched her 40-year cooking career and a national food revolution. Through her writing, recipes and television presence, she completely upended American culinary culture, repositioning collective compasses away from convenience and toward craft. I was lucky enough to grow up in a post-Julia-Child food world, where going to a French culinary school and cooking in restaurants struck my friends as glamorous (spoiler: it’s not) rather than grueling.

But wakes always follow a sea change. One person’s brand-new idea is another’s inheritance—and someone else’s departure from cherished traditions. Was Julia Child uniquely situated to overhaul American culinary ideals? Or was she merely wielding a whisk in the right place at the right time? And what happens to revolutionaries when the causes that were previously avant-garde become canon?

A recipe from Food Network Kitchen for Loup en Croute, inspired by Paul Bocuse.

Loup en Croute

A recipe from Food Network Kitchen for Loup en Croute, inspired by Paul Bocuse.

Photo by: Jonathan Melendez

Jonathan Melendez

These questions underscore the second season of the Max Original Julia, a fictional series based on Child’s life. (The first 3 episodes are currently streaming on Max, new episodes air on Thursdays.) In the first episode, Child and Simone Beck, one of her Mastering the Art of French Cooking co-authors, encounter a French dish called loup en croute, or sea bass in puff pastry.

For the fictional characters and real-life students of culinary history, loup en croute is more than a meal. The dish consists of a whole sea bass baked within a fluffy pastry decorated to look like a fish and served with a vibrant sauce, but that’s not even the most dramatic thing about it. Created by Chef Paul Bocuse, loup en croute is emblematic of nouvelle cuisine, France's upstart culinary movement from the late 1960s and 70s.

“Nouvelle cuisine wasn’t as heavy as traditional French food, presentation was more important, and it had a flair for drama and theater that Julia naturally had as a television personality,” explains Daniel Goldfarb, the creator and executive producer of Julia. Nouvelle cuisine tended to feature fresher ingredients than the previous era’s culinary movement, haute cuisine, and cooking times were often shorter.

Julia Child is interested in loup en croute in Julia TV show.

Photo by: Sebastein Gonon/Max

Sebastein Gonon/Max

In Julia, the arrival of that pastry-wrapped fish and the nouvelle movement reveals a schism between Child and Beck. Child is immediately entranced by the loup en croute. Ever the enthusiastic student of French cooking, she coos and claps as the fish is plated, asks about its ingredients and tries to recreate it in her home kitchen and at her culinary school.

“What makes Julia such a delightful character is she’s always open to something new: new experiences, new adventures,” says Goldfarb. At this point in the real and fictional Child’s life, neither Bocuse nor nouvelle cuisine were household names. “Everything about it was new for Julia and really thrilling.”

Make Loup en Croute At Home

This episode inspired the Food Network Test Kitchen to create our own take on Bocuse's iconic loup en croute. Streamlined for home cooks, our version uses branzino filets rather than a whole sea bass so that everyone can get a taste of nouvelle cuisine in their kitchen.

Beck, on the other hand, was born in France and steeped in haute cuisine. When she and Child first see the loup en croute, she’s suspicious of the playful plating and dismisses the dish as more sizzle than steak. Throughout the episode and season, she discourages Child from pursuing the recipe.

Simone Beck was less enthusiastic about loup en croute and nouvelle cuisine than Julia Child.

Photo by: Sebastein Gonon/Max

Sebastein Gonon/Max

Similar reactions proliferated in the real-world food establishment for years. In a 1979 New York Times article, “The Not-So-New Nouvelle Cuisine,” writer Mimi Sheraton uses nearly 2,500 words to ponder whether nouvelle cuisine is a positive or negative shift for restaurants, for France and maybe even for humankind.

“It must be said that the nouvelle cuisine does reflect what the market wants and does make a timely and enriching contribution to gastronomy... But the nouvelle is not the sole, infallible answer to good cooking,” she writes. “And because it is fashionable and so can fetch high prices, it may well drive out the solidly satisfying, quintessentially French cuisine bourgeoise, a danger that seems imminent as one travels through France today.”

This handwringing over rapidly changing cultural landscapes wasn’t limited to France or even food, explains Chris Keyser, Julia’s showrunner and executive producer. “It’s a constant conversation between that generation that fought World War II together: whether the world is changing and whether it’s changing in a good way or not.”

Julia Child aimed to create the French dish that divided her kitchen, loup en croute, by visiting her culinary school.

Photo by: Sebastein Gonon/Max

Sebastein Gonon/Max

Generations and social mores evolve, but these dialogues continue. Then, as now, onscreen and off, cultural upheaval always excites some people and threatens or unsettles others.

With hindsight, the reactions of Child, Beck and maybe even Sheraton to nouvelle cuisine might seem almost quaint. After all, now we know that nouvelle cuisine rendered neither haute cuisine nor the entirety of France obsolete: When I went to culinary school in the 2010s, weeks of curricula were devoted to haute and nouvelle cuisines, among other eras of French cooking. To me, loup en croute is more of a classic dish than a cutting-edge provocation.

To some Julia viewers, Julia Child herself might seem like an established food figure rather than an underdog or enfant terrible. The second season broaches the subject. As episodes progress, we watch as this seeming bastion of all-American open-mindedness runs into the limits of her own progressivism when paired with a forward-thinking producer on her television show back home in Massachusetts.

That’s the thing about progress. It’s entirely subjective. Anyone who’s seen their long-forgotten high school wardrobe reincarnated on couture runways can attest that trends are cyclical, and the only constant is change.

Loup en croute is a French fish recipe that inspired Julia Child. Here it is cut into servings.

Photo by: Jonathan Melendez

Jonathan Melendez

In 1977, more than 70 years after Mark Twain decreed that novelty was a thing of the past, the poet Audre Lorde issued a response of sorts. “There are no new ideas. There are only new ways of making them felt,” she wrote.

Whether you’re reading American literature, studying French gastronomy or watching TV, Lorde’s theory resonates. How we feel about things depends on countless factors and is also always in flux.

Besides, as Julia shows, an idea doesn’t have to be new to change the world. You just have to be willing to try it.

Next Up

9 Seafood Hacks This Test Kitchen Chef Swears By

Here’s how to take your salmon, tuna, shrimp and more to the next level.

What Is Feast of the Seven Fishes? And How to Prepare It for Christmas Eve Dinner

Here's a helpful plan for a seven-course fish-laden menu.

These Nine Meat-Free Instant Pot Recipes are Perfect for Lent

We've gathered tasty, simple dishes to get you through the month.

Sardines Versus Anchovies: What’s the Difference?

And are they interchangeable in recipes?

8 Anchovy Recipes that Taste Anything But Fishy

Never fear! Used with a light hand, anchovies don't overpower a dish. Instead, they boost the savory flavor.

This Is the Recipe That Made Me Love Salmon

The rave reviews don’t lie.

How to Season Salmon

Salt, pepper and beyond: Everything you need to know for perfectly flavorful salmon.

How to Tell If Salmon Is Bad

Plus, how to store salmon so it stays fresh.

How to Cook Halibut

The best ways to grill, sear and bake this tasty fish.

Is It Okay to Eat that Weird White Stuff on Salmon?

Here's exactly what it is.

On TV

Holiday Wars

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Christmas Cookie Challenge

10pm | 9c

What's New

The Best 'Elf' the Movie-Inspired Products for Food Lovers Nov 16, 2023

By: Casey Clark

Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds Nov 16, 2023

By: Morgan Faulkner

20 Fruit Baskets and Fruit Gifts for the Holidays Nov 16, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

The Best Black Friday Deals on Ninja Kitchen Products Nov 14, 2023

By: Casey Clark

35 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers, According to a Spirits Expert Nov 16, 2023

By: John deBary

The Best Early Black Friday Sales You Can Shop Right Now Nov 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

50 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon for $25 or Less Nov 15, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits You Can Order for 2023 Nov 13, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo and Taylor Murray

26 Best Holiday Gifts for Teens Nov 10, 2023

By: Ian Claro

What to Buy from Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale Nov 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

28 Seriously Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Order Online Nov 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande and T.K. Brady

19 Best Wine Basket Gifts for the Vino Lover in Your Life Nov 2, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

25 Best Gifts for Cheese Lovers Nov 2, 2023

By: Samantha Lande, Morgan Faulkner and Regina Ragone

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Is Here — and It Has 30+ Food Gifts Nov 2, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

28 Best Teacher Gifts Nov 2, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

5 Best Pie Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Casserole Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

A Dietitian’s Review of Sakara’s Insta-Famous Meal Plans Oct 30, 2023

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

32 Epic and Edible Food Gifts Nov 1, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

4 Best Deep Fryers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Santoku Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

35 Gifts for Serious Home Cooks Oct 27, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

92 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season Nov 7, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Morgan Faulkner

12 Kitchen Gadgets and Tools Perfect for Kids Who Love to Cook Oct 30, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

30 Personalized Gifts for the Kitchen Home Cooks Will Love Oct 26, 2023

By: Julia Morlino

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These Are the Best Kitchen Deals Oct 25, 2023

By: Allison Russo

35 Gifts For Your Favorite Home Baker Nov 2, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Thirsti Soda Maker Oct 20, 2023

By: Joelle Battista

Our Place Launches the All-New Dream Cooker Multi-Cooker Oct 19, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Stovetop Kettles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen