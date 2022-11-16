Our Test Kitchen Staffers' Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

Believe it or not, your Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t need to be a big or elaborate production. Though crispy fried turkeys and eye-catching turduckens are a surefire way to get all your holiday guests excited about your spread, you also can’t beat classics like basic roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and other familiar delicious side dishes. No matter which menu you go with — over-the-top or traditional — your Thanksgiving feast is sure to leave all your guests adequately satisfied and appreciative. Don’t believe us? Just take it from the chefs, food stylists and recipe developers behind Food Network Kitchen. We asked them to share their go-to Thanksgiving recipes, and we have to admit, we’re craving an invite to their holiday feasts. Keep reading to see what dishes always have a spot on team FNK’s table.