Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Air Fryer Sweet Chili Salmon
Trending Recipes
Ricotta Scramble
Apple Crisp
Close-up of Steakhouse Pasta
Steakhouse Pasta
VEGETABLE, HERB AND CHEESE SOUFFLE Food Network Kitchen Unsalted Butter, Allpurpose Flour, Fontina Cheese, Fines Herbs, Eggs
Herb + Cheese Soufflés
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals
Chipotle Brings Back Its Most Requested Menu Item Once Again
Tyson’s Halloween Chicken Nuggets Are Back – With an Exciting Update
Currently Obsessed With...
The Protein Waffles That'll Turn You Into a Breakfast Person
What Does Arby’s New Venison and Elk Burger Taste Like?
Shop
What's New
5 Best Potato Ricers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far
12 Must-Have Pumpkin Carving Tools on Amazon for Creating the Perfect Jack-o'-Lantern
The Best Halloween Advent Calendars to Count Down to Trick-or-Treating
Caraway Just Launched an All-New Square Cookware Collection
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisvile, KY
Tour the Charming Kitchen from HGTV's Urban Oasis 2023

We're Unwrapping Holiday Magic with All-New Series The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown

Hosted by Duff Goldman, this seasonal showdown starts Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8|7c.

Set details appear, as seen on The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1.

Set details appear, as seen on The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1.

Photo by: Jason DeCrow

Jason DeCrow

For the first time ever, Food Network brings the tradition of The Elf on the Shelf to a holiday competition series, The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, premiering on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8|7c. Santa and his loyal Scout Elves, along with the help of legendary cake master Duff Goldman, will challenge six teams of Sweetmakers in a competition full of surprises. Each week, the teams must create edible showpieces that bring the holiday season to life. Only one team will win over judges Kardea Brown and Ashley Holt to earn the ultimate Christmas gift of $25,000 and the title of The Ambassadors of Confectionery Concoctions.

“The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown is unlike anything you’ve seen before! Every episode is full of top-notch desserts, each telling a story about the Scout Elves, and, in order to win, the teams must go bold, take risks, show off their holiday spirit, and be imaginative with surprises in every dessert they make,” said Goldman.

On the premiere, the teams of sweetmakers enter the Enchanted Cottage and, before the competition begins, they adopt and name their very own Scout Elf. Every elf needs a shelf, so for the first challenge the teams must make edible shelves that showcase their Scout Elf’s personality. The two bottom teams face off in the Santa Showdown where they must dazzle with snow globe show pieces that highlight their favorite Christmas memory. Throughout the competition the sweetmakers are challenged to design edible backdrops for Elfie Selfies, runway ready outfits for an elf fashion show, a new edible sleigh to wow Santa, and more. In the finale on Sunday, December 17th at 8pm ET/PT, the remaining three teams will face an epic final showdown.

“The Elf on the Shelf has captured the hearts of families across the country and has become a holiday tradition, and now audiences will be transported into a baking world filled with Scout Elves. Both the young and the young at heart will be captivated and mesmerized by the dazzling creations and surprises that comes alive in this showdown,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Next Up

Kellogg’s New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You’re Eating Fresh Snow

The cereal is said to contain a special, cooling "slow-release flavor ingredient."

Skilled Chefs Face Off in a Nostalgic Showdown on All-New Series Battle of the Decades Hosted by Jonathan Bennett

Don't miss the premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10|9c.

All the New Holiday-Flavored Foods You Can Buy for 2022

Deck your cabinets with these delicious groceries.

The One, Simple Ingredient That Will Instantly Upgrade All Your Holiday Sweets

Sprinkles all the way! 🎄🎶

It’s Time to Deck the Halls for Our All-New Ho-Ho-Holiday Premieres

With new episodes of your favorite series as well as brand-new shows, we’re bringing seasonal flavors and friendly competition just in time for the holidays.

Restaurant Rivals Robert Irvine and Jon Taffer to Compete in Dinner-Takes-All Battle on New discovery+ Series

Mark your calendars — all three episodes will be available to stream only on discovery+ starting March 3.

Sweet and Vicious — Off the Shelf

Elf Meets Unicorn in Keebler’s New ‘Magic Cupcake’ Fudge Stripes

The sparkly rainbow unicorn trend is not over yet.

Sweet and Savory Snacks Get Rewrapped on All-New Series

Get Ready to Go Back to Kitchen Stadium for All-New Series Iron Chef Showdown

Get the latest details on the all-new series Iron Chef Showdown.