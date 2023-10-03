We're Unwrapping Holiday Magic with All-New Series The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown

On the premiere, the teams of sweetmakers enter the Enchanted Cottage and, before the competition begins, they adopt and name their very own Scout Elf. Every elf needs a shelf, so for the first challenge the teams must make edible shelves that showcase their Scout Elf’s personality. The two bottom teams face off in the Santa Showdown where they must dazzle with snow globe show pieces that highlight their favorite Christmas memory. Throughout the competition the sweetmakers are challenged to design edible backdrops for Elfie Selfies, runway ready outfits for an elf fashion show, a new edible sleigh to wow Santa, and more. In the finale on Sunday, December 17th at 8pm ET/PT, the remaining three teams will face an epic final showdown.