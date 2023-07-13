Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s Sheet Pan Caprese Chicken, as seen on Food Network.
Sheet Pan Caprese Chicken
Trending Recipes
Grilled Cobb Salad
The Best Pepper Steak
The Best Pepper Steak
Peaches 'n' Cream Scones
Pulled Pork
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Subway Debuts New Deli Heroes Featuring Freshly Sliced Meats
Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers
Why You Shouldn’t Take Berberine Supplements for Weight Loss
Currently Obsessed With...
Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery’s Iconic Banana Pudding
This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items
Shop
What's New
Our Honest Review of the Instant Pod Single-Serve Coffeemaker
This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals You Can Still Shop
7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Skilled Chefs Face Off in a Nostalgic Showdown on All-New Series Battle of the Decades Hosted by Jonathan Bennett

Don't miss the premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10|9c.

Host Jonathan Bennett, as seen on Battle of the Decades, Season 1.

Host Jonathan Bennett, as seen on Battle of the Decades, Season 1.

Photo by: Nick Agro

Nick Agro

We're bringing together skilled chefs to face off in a culinary competition that puts their perspectives on food and pop culture to the test in Battle of the Decades premiering on Wednesday, August 16 at 10|9c. Teams comprised of two chefs from different generations tackle challenges in which they must use popular ingredients and gadgets from the past as well as take on viral food trends and classic dishes, all while bridging the generational gap with their approach and techniques. From Snoopy Sno-Cone machines to Easy Bake Ovens, it is no easy feat for the competitors as they navigate challenges based on trends such as 1950s gelatin molds and savory jello salads to modern day dishes like accordion potatoes and fluffy Japanese Soufflé pancakes. The members of the last team standing then go head-to-head against each other in an old school vs. new school match up to see which chef walks away with $10,000. Over the course of the season, host Jonathan Bennett is joined by a rotating panel of judges including Eddie Jackson and his father Eddie Jackson Sr., Antonia Lofaso and her daughter Xea Myers, Peter Fang and his daughter Kathy Fang, Julian Rodarte and his father Beto Rodarte, along with special celebrity guest judges including singer Taylor Dayne, actress Jennie Garth (90210), actor Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis and actress Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

Battle of the Decades is a unique culinary competition that is more than a walk down memory lane looking at nostalgic ingredients and culinary trends,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The dichotomy of the generational teams and judges ups the ante of the cook offs and adds to the suspense to find out which team and generation will reign supreme.”

In each of the eight hour-long episodes, three teams take on a series of challenges for the chance to make it to the final round. In round one it is all about nostalgia as host Jonathan Bennett reveals the contents of a time capsule which includes mandatory ingredients and a cooking gadget from a particular year that must be used in the first dish. The chefs will have to employ everything from an electric grill to a fondue pot to accomplish their missions. In round two, the remaining teams have to put their own spin on viral food trends like smiley fries and spicy vodka pasta. Then, in round three, the final team standing must face off against each other to create their version of a timeless dish like Chicken Kiev and Beef Wellington, for the ultimate test of the decades. In the end, only one chef will walk away with $10,000.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of Battle of the Decades on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10|9c.

Next Up

Alex Guarnaschelli Battles Chefs From Across The Country In New Series Alex vs America

The ultimate culinary showdown premieres Sunday, January 2 at 10|9c.

Long-Standing Food Feuds Are Settled in New Series Hosted by Superchef Darnell Ferguson

Superchef Grudge Match premieres Tuesday February 7 at 9|8c.

Restaurant Rivals Robert Irvine and Jon Taffer to Compete in Dinner-Takes-All Battle on New discovery+ Series

Mark your calendars — all three episodes will be available to stream only on discovery+ starting March 3.

Anything Can Happen When Chefs Raid the Fridge in All-New Competition

Hosted by Dan Ahdoot, this series premieres Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10|9c.

Unsuspecting Home Cooks Go Head-to-Head Against World-Class Chefs in New Series Outchef'd

Outchef’d premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10|9c and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Say Hello to Ciao House, an All-New Culinary Competition Set in Tuscany Hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabe Bertaccini

The eight-episode series premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9|8c and will stream on discovery+ the same day.

Get Ready to Go Back to Kitchen Stadium for All-New Series Iron Chef Showdown

Get the latest details on the all-new series Iron Chef Showdown.

Professional Bakers to Battle Fakers in Blind Cook-Offs on Brand-New Series

Get the latest details on the upcoming new series Bakers vs. Fakers, premiering on Food Network on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10|9c.

Chefs Reveal Their Most-Indulgent Guilty Pleasures on All-New Series

Get all of the latest details on Guilty Pleasures, an upcoming series premiering on Monday, May 25 at 10|9c.

Taking the Oven Mitts Off: Duff and Lorraine Face Off in the New Series Worst Bakers in America

Before tuning into the premiere of Worst Bakers in America this Sunday at 10|9c, hear what mentors Duff and Lorraine have to say about the competition and about each other.