Skilled Chefs Face Off in a Nostalgic Showdown on All-New Series Battle of the Decades Hosted by Jonathan Bennett

We're bringing together skilled chefs to face off in a culinary competition that puts their perspectives on food and pop culture to the test in Battle of the Decades premiering on Wednesday, August 16 at 10|9c. Teams comprised of two chefs from different generations tackle challenges in which they must use popular ingredients and gadgets from the past as well as take on viral food trends and classic dishes, all while bridging the generational gap with their approach and techniques. From Snoopy Sno-Cone machines to Easy Bake Ovens, it is no easy feat for the competitors as they navigate challenges based on trends such as 1950s gelatin molds and savory jello salads to modern day dishes like accordion potatoes and fluffy Japanese Soufflé pancakes. The members of the last team standing then go head-to-head against each other in an old school vs. new school match up to see which chef walks away with $10,000. Over the course of the season, host Jonathan Bennett is joined by a rotating panel of judges including Eddie Jackson and his father Eddie Jackson Sr., Antonia Lofaso and her daughter Xea Myers, Peter Fang and his daughter Kathy Fang, Julian Rodarte and his father Beto Rodarte, along with special celebrity guest judges including singer Taylor Dayne, actress Jennie Garth (90210), actor Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis and actress Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).