24 Chefs Face 24 Challenges in 24 Straight Hours on All-New Series 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing

February 29, 2024
Contestants Matt Jordan, Daniel Lee, Marc Quinones, Charlie Ray, Mika Leon, Camille Le Caer, Chris Oh, Chad Rosenthal, Declan Horgan, Viet Pham, Christopher Ingram and Gabriella Baldwin prepare for the challenge presented by Hosts Michael Symon and Esther Choi, as seen on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 1.

Michael Symon and Esther Choi host the new series 24 In 24: Last Chef Standing, premiering on Sunday, April 14 at 8|7c, Food Network's most ambitious and grueling culinary competition to date. Featuring 24 talented and fearless chefs who take on 24 food challenges in 24 consecutive, non-stop hours, the 24-hour competition takes the chefs to the extreme, demanding they display the skills, creativity and stamina needed to be an elite chef. At the end of the 24 hours, there can be only one true master left standing - and it's one selected by expert judges Eric Adjepong, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Stephanie Izard, Jet Tila, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson. The chef who cooked the best, for the longest and outlasted the competition will take home $50,000 and win a trip of a lifetime.

“This competition is as extreme as it sounds,” said Symon. “Chefs often talk about the 24/7 nature of our industry, but this is the first competition to truly capture that intensity.”

Added Choi, “It's a culinary battle like no other with surprising twists and curveballs along the way. It's a test of endurance, creativity, and collaboration that push these chefs to their limits.”

The 24 competing chefs are comprised of culinary icons, rising stars, and competition rookies, including: Carlos Anthony, Gabriella Baldwin, Emilie Rose Bishop, Josephine Clemens, Chris Dodson, Kess Eshun, Elizabeth Falkner, Declan Horgan, Christopher Ingram, Airis Johnson, Matt Jordan, Camille La Caer, Danielle Lee, Mika Leon, Chris Oh, Viet Pham, Marc Quinones, Nadine Charlie Ray, Chad Rosenthal, Vijay Sadhu, Aarthi Sampath, Martel Stone, Michael Toscano, and Marcel Vigneron.

“We are always looking to innovate and bring our audience fresh and compelling content and we are redefining cooking competitions with 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, as it’s a combination of a culinary marathon and a social experiment,” Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “No competition has ever captured intensity like this, breaking the fourth wall to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.”

Fans can check out behind-the-scenes of this first-of-its-kind competition and meet the chefs who are preparing to cook for 24 hours straight on Food Network social channels. Plus, head to FoodNetwork.com/24In24 to get details on upcoming episodes and to find recipes inspired by the show and join the conversation using #24In24.

