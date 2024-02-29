24 Chefs Face 24 Challenges in 24 Straight Hours on All-New Series 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing

Michael Symon and Esther Choi host the new series 24 In 24: Last Chef Standing, premiering on Sunday, April 14 at 8|7c, Food Network's most ambitious and grueling culinary competition to date. Featuring 24 talented and fearless chefs who take on 24 food challenges in 24 consecutive, non-stop hours, the 24-hour competition takes the chefs to the extreme, demanding they display the skills, creativity and stamina needed to be an elite chef. At the end of the 24 hours, there can be only one true master left standing - and it's one selected by expert judges Eric Adjepong, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Stephanie Izard, Jet Tila, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson. The chef who cooked the best, for the longest and outlasted the competition will take home $50,000 and win a trip of a lifetime.