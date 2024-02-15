Fill Out Your Tournament of Champions, Season 5 Bracket NOW!
Build your official TOC V bracket and select who *you* think will win every battle! Then enter our Bracket Challenge Sweepstakes to be entered for a chance to win cash prizes 💰
February 15, 2024
Here's how it works:
1. Download and print your official TOC V bracket (⬅️ click this link) and write in your picks for every battle.
2. Snap a photo of your completed bracket and share it on Twitter using #TOCBracketChallenge.
You'll automatically be entered in our sweepstakes for a chance to win *cash* every week!
Tune in to new episodes of Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions every Sunday at 8|7c.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Ends 4/8/24. To enter, visit https://twitter.com/foodnetwork. For complete details, visit here.
