Fill Out Your Tournament of Champions, Season 4 Bracket NOW!
Build your official TOC IV bracket and select who *you* think will win every battle! Then enter our Bracket Challenge Sweepstakes to be entered for a chance to win cash prizes 💰
Here's how it works:
1. Download and print your official TOC IV bracket (⬅️ click this link) and write in your picks for every battle.
2. Snap a photo of your completed bracket and share it on Twitter using #TOCBracketChallenge.
You'll automatically be entered in our sweepstakes for a chance to win *cash* every week!
Tune in to new episodes of Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions every Sunday at 8|7c.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years or older as of Promotion start date. Ends 4/10/23. Void where prohibited. Ends 2/22/22. To enter, visit https://twitter.com/foodnetwork. For complete details and odds, visit here.