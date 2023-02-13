Recipes
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cakes as seen on Valerie's Home Cooking My Delaware Days episode, season 7.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cakes
Old Fashioned Spaghetti and Meatballs
Lighter Spaghetti and Meatballs
Matar Kachori
Chicken Fajitas
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Salmon Croquettes with Remoulade Sauce. Keywords: Worcestershire Sauce, Hot Sauce, Dijon Mustard, Garlic Powder, Scallions,
Salmon Croquettes with Remoulade Sauce
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
The Latest
McDonald’s Announces Its Next Celebrity Collab: Cardi B & Offset’s Meal for Two
Coca-Cola Releases New Abstractly Named Flavor, Move, with Rosalía
Are Gas Stoves Safe?
Currently Obsessed With...
Dolly Parton Is Bringing More Mixes to Her Duncan Hines Southern Baking Line
Pizza Hut and YouTuber Airrack Break the Record for World’s Largest Pizza
10 Seaweed Snacks You Can Buy Online
Everything You Can Steam Clean in Your Kitchen
TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Brand-New Colors
Everything You Need to Throw an MVP-Worthy NBA All-Star Game Viewing Party
9 Crowd-Pleasing Chip and Dip Sets for Your Next Party
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Fill Out Your Tournament of Champions, Season 4 Bracket NOW!

Build your official TOC IV bracket and select who *you* think will win every battle! Then enter our Bracket Challenge Sweepstakes to be entered for a chance to win cash prizes 💰

February 13, 2023
By: Maria Russo
Here's how it works:

1. Download and print your official TOC IV bracket (⬅️ click this link) and write in your picks for every battle.

2. Snap a photo of your completed bracket and share it on Twitter using #TOCBracketChallenge.

You'll automatically be entered in our sweepstakes for a chance to win *cash* every week!

Tune in to new episodes of Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions every Sunday at 8|7c.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years or older as of Promotion start date. Ends 4/10/23. Void where prohibited. Ends 2/22/22. To enter, visit https://twitter.com/foodnetwork. For complete details and odds, visit here.

