These Loud and Proud Shakers Are Putting MSG Back on the American Dinner Table

“Since we launched Omsom in 2020, one of our core missions has been to debunk the harmful narratives surrounding Asian ingredients and communities,” says Kim Pham, who co-founded Omsom with her sister, Vanessa Pham in a press release. “It’s impossible to run a proud + loud Asian food brand without talking about MSG, a damn delicious ingredient that has been smeared by anti-Asian xenophobia and bad science. Our ‘IYKYK’ Set is a reclamation + celebration of not just an ingredient that we grew up with, but one that we were conditioned to be ashamed of. Now, MSG can sit at the center of any table, ready to be used daily – as it should be.”