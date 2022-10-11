Recipes
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?

TikTok’s new drink of choice is all thanks to House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy.

October 11, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

What’s your drink of choice? Whatever it was before, the correct — really, the only — answer right at this particular cultural moment is “a Negroni … Sbagliato, with Prosecco in it.” (Oh, stunning!)

If those simple words describing a cocktail sound like the language of love to you, you know what we’re referring to here. TikTok is going bonkers for a viral clip of House of the Dragon actor Emma D’Arcy telling co-star Olivia Cooke what her favorite drink is.

The video clip, posted by HBOMax, has been watched 11.1 million times in just four days, and has sparked a TikTok response of 14.7K (and counting) videos strong. There’s just something about the way D’Arcy says it, well … watch it yourself and you’ll get what’s happening here.

@hbomax I'll take one of each. #houseofthedragon ♬ a negroni sbagliato w prosecco l hbo max - hbomax

Meanwhile, the response IRL, which was inevitable, has presumably been just as strong.

“My favorite development in the Emma D’Arcy Negroni Sbagliato clip … is all these bartenders saying, ‘Oh, I told my boss this weekend we had to order a bunch of Compari, and my boss was like, why? And then were double-shocked when it sold out because everyone’s going to the bar to order a Negroni … Spagliato, with Prosecco in it,’” shared TikToker @elfgifu4u, in a video that has itself been watched 1.4 million times.

Tons of people have posted videos of themselves saucily mimicking D’Arcy or drinking cocktails that are presumably the aforementioned Negroni … Spagliato, with Prosecco in it. Others have posted recipes.

Here are three things to know about what has suddenly become the Internet’s favorite seductive sip:

  • You don’t actually have to say “with Prosecco in it” when you order it (although of course you will). A Negroni Spagliato is by definition made with Prosecco, subbed in for the gin that defines a classic Negroni, which is made with equal parts gin, sweet vermouth and Compari, served over ice and garnished with an orange twist.
  • You’re actually asking for “a mistake.” A Negroni Spagliato translates from Italian as an “incorrect” or “wrong” Negroni, because legend has it that it originated when a bartender in Milan accidentally reached for Prosecco instead of gin while mixing a Negroni, making a new and different version of the drink by mistake.
  • You don’t have to rely on bartenders stocking up on the ingredients to enjoy it. A Negroni Spagliato is super easy to make at home yourself. Four ingredients. No shaking. Here’s a recipe. You’re welcome.

Though of course even if you make D’Arcy’s drink of choice at home, you must repeat … “A Negroni … Spagliato, with Prosecco in it.”

No, none of us will probably ever get that phrase out of our heads now. So, I guess we’ll just have to order another?

