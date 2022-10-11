What Does Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Eat Every Day?

As we already mentioned above, The Rock typically eats between six to eight thousand calories a day. In terms of food consumed, that can range anywhere from five to seven different meals. Though we can’t say for certain what The Rock is cooking (OG WWE fans will know exactly what we mean by this), we do feel confident saying his go-to "power breakfast" consists of some combination of eggs, plain oatmeal or cream of rice cereal, grilled bison and English muffins smeared with a overly generous amount of peanut butter. Something you won’t find listed on The Rock’s breakfast order — coffee. He instead chooses to chase his first meal of the day with his own line of Zoa energy drinks. The brand’s cherry limeade flavor seems to be The Rock's new go-to fav.