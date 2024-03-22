New Data Suggests Intermittent Fasting May Affect Heart Health

Intermittent Fasting (IF) as a diet has gained popularity in recent years. According to The International Food Information Council, IF is one of the most popular eating patterns across a wide range of populations. As the name suggests, IF involves cycles of fasting and eating windows of time. There is no one-size-fits-all style to IF and methods and timing vary. Some versions go as far as to limit intake to one meal per day, which is considered too restrictive by medical professionals. IF patterns also lack guidance on what to eat (there are no banished food groups or macronutrient targets), but the format aims to achieve caloric restriction via timing.