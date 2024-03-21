Recipes
Hostess Launches Meltamors, The First Snack It Explicitly Suggests Microwaving

While people have already been microwaving baked goods for a few seconds before eating – just ’cause – Hostess created a lava cake-like snack that’s designed for it.

March 21, 2024
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Hostess

Photo courtesy of Hostess

We’ve all finished off an epic evening at a steakhouse or seafood spot with that dessert that is impossible to forget. Lava cakes are for the truest of chocolate lovers, a rich chocolate cake filled with a oozing chocolate center, often served warm. It’s so luxurious and indulgent, it feels as if it’s limited to only the most special of dinner occasions – but now, it’s become easier than ever to recreate this experience right at home.

Perhaps to our own detriment, we can now have those melty chocolate lava cakes anytime our heart desires, and no need to put on our best pearls or make a reservation to get one, either. Hostess has found a way to recreate those lava cakes in a mini snackable form with its new Meltamors, a mini-cake with a chocolate-flavored drizzle and chocolate- or caramel-flavored center.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Hostess

Photo courtesy of Hostess

What makes this dessert instantly stand out – other than giving us hot, melty lava cake on demand – is that it’s the first Hostess dessert to explicitly suggest warming up to fully enjoy its flavors. To get that chocolate or caramel center to have the lava-like flow, the brand recommends warming the cake for five seconds in the microwave. However, if you happen to not be near a microwave, it’s also enjoyable as is.

“Inspired by warm restaurant desserts, Meltamors can be enjoyed immediately or transformed into a whole new level of chocolatey-flavored goodness by warming Meltamors in the microwave for just five seconds,” says Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co., in a statement to media. “Meltamors is a transformational snacking experience that brings carefree joy to everyday moments. At Hostess, we understand the importance of creating connections, and Meltamors is our tasty contribution to turning those ‘little’ family moments into sweet memories that last a lifetime.”

The Hostess Meltamors are available nationwide now in both Double Chocolate and Chocolate Creamy Caramel.

