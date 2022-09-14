Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Donettes
The new Bouncers are 'snackable,' 'poppable' and 'shareable.'
Sometimes you want a little snack — with the emphasis on little. That’s the sweet spot Hostess seems to be aiming for with its latest product launch: Hostess Bouncers, which are basically miniature, spherical, “creamy”-filled versions of some of its most classic snacks.
Hostess says it is introducing Bouncers as a way for fans of Twinkies, Ding Dogs and Donettes to enjoy those treats in neat-to-eat, bite-size form, positioning them as especially convenient to pack in a lunch.
“Consumers increasingly are looking for snackable, poppable, shareable treats that offer a sweet reward without the mess, and that’s exactly what Hostess Bouncers deliver,” Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, says in a press release. “We’re excited to roll out mini variations of some of our most-loved creations as the perfect sweet surprises in any lunch box.”
Hostess Bouncers Glazed Twinkies include real vanilla and “a creamy filling inside a lightly glazed golden cake,” according to the brand. Hostess Bouncers Glazed Chocolate Ding Dongs feature real cocoa and “a lightly glazed chocolate cake filled with a delightful creamy filling.” Hostess Bouncers Cinnamon Donettes, meanwhile, contain real cinnamon and “a sweet filling inside a glazed cake donut hole.”
Hostess Bouncers are being sold in multi-pack boxes containing five “packable, portable pouches.” Each pouch contains three Bouncers.
We imagine they’ll roll; not sure about bouncing …
