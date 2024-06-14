Krispy Kreme Turns Some of Its Most Popular Flavors Bite-Size
The Doughnut Dots menu is expanding.
Watch out, Dunkin’. It looks like someone is coming for your Munchkin market.
Krispy Kreme is expanding its menu of Doughnut Dots, poppable, bite-size doughnut holes, in four new flavors based on some of the chain’s most popular doughnut options.
The new assortment of Doughnut Dots joins Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut Dots as a permanent menu addition at participating locations. All four new flavors use the Original Glazed doughnut hole as a base and then take off from there.
Powdered Doughnut Dots are tossed in powdered sugar. Sprinkled Doughnut Dots are coated with multi-colored nonpareils. Cinnamon Doughnut Dots are covered in cinnamon topping. Cookie Crumb Doughnut Dots are tossed in cookie crumbs and then sprinkled with powdered sugar.
If you’re thinking they all sound good and you’ll never be able to pick which one to order, here’s more sweet news for you: All five Krispy Kreme Doughnut Dot flavors, including the Original Glazed, can be had in 10-count cup or 24-count box.
“Krispy Kreme fans can now double down on delicious when picking up their regular dozen by enjoying our new lineup of Doughnut Dots,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, says in a news release. Skena noted that the new Dots are “bite-sized, fun and made fresh daily” and are well suited for either sharing or solo snacking when you’re on the go.
To celebrate the arrival of the Doughnut Dots, Krispy Kreme is offering a Dollar Doughnut Days deal. Through June 16, when you buy a dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme (any dozen, including, presumably, the new Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection), you can get a 10-count cup of assorted Doughnut Dots or Original Glazed Doughnut Dots for $1. So, yeah, it may just be time to make a dash for Dots.
