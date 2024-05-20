Dolly Parton Keeps the Food Coming With Krispy Kreme Collab
After a string sweet partnerships, the country icon is now bringing her Southern flare to doughnuts.
Dolly Parton has been going all in on food-related partnerships in recent years: The country music legend has lent her name, signature and instantly evocative butterfly symbol to everything from ice cream to cake and cornbread, brownie and biscuit mixes to, most recently and fetchingly, cast-iron pans. Now, the music superstar is getting into doughnuts.
The Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection has just arrived at Krispy Kreme. Coated in many colors, the doughnuts will be available at participating locations for a limited time.
The collection centers four new, very sweet-looking doughnuts featuring Dolly-esque pastel colors, Southern themes, sparkly sprinkles and (naturally) butterfly-shaped edible decorations as well as a limited-edition “custom” Dolly Parton box — for when you’re buying a dozen.
That means Dolly-loving doughnut fans can choose the Dolly Dazzler Doughnut (“an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece” and/or the Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut (“an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping”).
Fans can also enjoy the Banana Puddin’ Pie (“an unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding ‘kreme,’ dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie”) as well as the Chocolate Crème Pie (“an Original Glazed doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble”).
Any or all of these would be perfect to share with colleagues at your nine to five. Or you could enjoy all four solo.
A six-pack of doughnuts from the collection, delivered fresh each day, will also be available for a limited time at select grocery stores.
“Having some of my very favorite Southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” Dolly says in a press release. “These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!”
“Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton have a special thing in common – we both love to share joy!” adds Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer. “It was a joy – and an honor – to collaborate with Dolly to create her signature doughnut collection. These doughnuts are going to dazzle and delight fans just like Dolly herself.”
