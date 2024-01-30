Dolly Parton Says She’s More a Cook Than a Baker – That’s Why She Leans on Box Mixes
The country music icon is releasing six new baking mixes in partnership with Conagra and Duncan Hines.
When I told my friends I would be interviewing Dolly Parton, they all had the same reaction I did: “She’s a legend!” She’s accomplished so much throughout her career; it’s not only her music that makes her legendary. Dolly is also an actress, philanthropist, author, style icon and theme park owner. Those close to her would probably add something else: She's a great cook.
Dolly grew up in a big family — she’s one of 12 siblings. She spent her childhood watching her relatives and their friends prepare meals. She credits them, particularly her mother, aunts and grandmothers, for teaching her to cook.
“We were born cooking, as they say,” Dolly tells me. “All of my life, I remember being in the kitchen with somebody because life just centered around the kitchen.”
She wasn't learning hands-on yet, but Dolly picked up valuable information by observing her family at work.
“Even if you're not thinking, you're learning to cook, you are,” she says. “Because you see how they do it, and if it's somebody you love and you're a curious kid, you're gonna watch that from start to finish ... And those things kind of stick in your mind. So, I learned to cook from all those wonderful relatives.”
Dolly still loves making Southern food. Some of her favorite dishes to cook (and eat) are meatloaf with mashed potatoes and homemade coleslaw, pork roast and her specialty, chicken and dumplings. The key to making them delicious shouldn’t be surprising: Make sure you’re using enough fat, salt and pepper.
“If I were giving you tips, I’d probably get a notice from the health department because I like to use a lot of butter,” she jokes. “You’ve got to use a little bit of the things that really make things taste good if you’re going after that soul food, so to speak. You’ve gotta use some grease — bacon grease, mainly.”
Dolly also knows how to put together a nice meal. She and her sister Rachel have a cookbook coming out in September called Good Lookin’ Cookin’ that will give tips on presentation, but day to day, Dolly isn’t overly concerned with table settings. She cares more about how her food tastes than how it looks.
“I grew up in the country, and to this day I’m not always certain I’ve got the glass in the right place, or the spoons and the knives and the napkins,” she says. “But with the people that I know and love, they don’t care. They just want a fork and a spoon and a knife and get after it.”
Most of us haven’t been lucky enough to try Dolly’s food for ourselves, but we’ve been able to bake alongside her. This is Dolly’s third year collaborating with Duncan Hines on her baking line. In 2022 and 2023, she released box mixes for Southern-style cakes, biscuits, cornbread and brownies, plus frosting and kitchen accessories. They were a hit with fans; Dolly has autographed countless boxes.
After many requests for more products, Dolly and Conagra, Duncan Hines’ parent company, are launching six new mixes this month: chocolate cake, yellow cake, cinnamon crumb cake, blueberry muffin, banana nut muffin and buttermilk pancake. Plus, the limited Bake Like a Rockstar kit will include three mixes, recipe cards, a magnet and an oven mitt.
While Dolly is a cooking pro, she admits she’s less fond of baking, so she appreciates the convenience and reliability of a box mix. She’ll use one to round out a meal when she’s not up for a big project.
“I have to say that I think I'm a better cook than I am a baker,” Dolly says. “Through the years, even though I've cooked a fantastic meal, if I don't trust myself to do a great cake or something, that's when I use products like Duncan Hines. While I'm planning the rest of my meal, pick up a box of whatever cake I may want to make that night because it's easy and it's quick and you know it's always good.”
She also gave the most genuine endorsement possible: She made her own birthday cake this year with her new yellow cake mix. She had boxes left over from home testing and needed a cake after a long day of work, so the mix got the job done.
You can expect more products from Dolly’s collaboration later this year, including a brand-new selection of frozen meals. In the meantime, whip up a dessert — and a hearty homestyle meal — in the star's honor.
Related Content: