Food Stylist: Rebecca Jurkevich Prop Stylist: Paige Hicks
Mushroom-Spinach Stuffed Shells
Dumplings with a Crispy Skirt
Dumplings with a Crispy Skirt
Dark Chocolate Mousse
Tyler's Texas Chili
Dolly Parton Is Bringing More Mixes to Her Duncan Hines Southern Baking Line

Brownies, biscuits and cornbread are on the lineup.

Updated on January 17, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Duncan Hines

Photo courtesy of Duncan Hines

There seems to be nothing that Dolly Parton can’t do, and do well. In early 2022, country royalty and global philanthropist Dolly Parton excited her fans (and the baking world) when she partnered with Dunkin Hines for the Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines collection of cakes mixes and frostings.

The original collection included some of Dolly’s favorites, such as mixes to make Coconut Cake and Banana Puddin’ Cake, and for those who loved these mixes and can’t get enough, more are rolling out now.

The launch will consist of four new varieties in the Southern baking line:

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Duncan Hines

Photo courtesy of Duncan Hines

Famous Brownie Mixes: As no one can get enough brownies, there’ll actually be two brownie mix options, Caramel Turtle and Fabulously Fudgy.

Buttermilk Biscuit Mix: This is one of Dolly’s favorites, and it’s made with real buttermilk. On the back of the box, there’ll even be tips on how to modify them to make Dolly’s Cheddar and Chive Biscuits.

Sweet Cornbread Mix: It’s not a Southern baking line without a cornbread option, and this sweet cornbread promises to be both moist and buttery. But if you want to take a savory turn with them, Dolly’s favorite recipe for Jalapeno Cornbread is included on the back of the packaging.

We were sent an early preview of these baking mixes and were able to make a few of them at home. The cornbread mix was easy to make and did indeed taste rich and buttery when served, without feeling too grainy and crumbly, as cornbread mixes often are. The brownies were super fudgy and could fit in beautifully for any special afternoon treat.

