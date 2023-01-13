Kelly Clarkson and The Jonas Brothers Collaborate On New Salty Snack
Get hyped for Kelly’s Classic BBQ Popcorn.
The Jonas Brothers and Kelly Clarkson have a few things in common. They are known for packing stadiums at their concerts, of course. They are also known for having a pretty fervent fan base and social media following. But there appears to be something else about to be added to that list – savory snacks!
The Jonas Brothers launched Rob’s Backstage Popcorn and The Naked Market in 2021. But now they’re taking things up a notch – or perhaps down South? – by partnering with Kelly Clarkson to create Kelly’s Classic BBQ Popcorn.
The new popcorn, which launches on January 13, is inspired by Clarkson’s Texas roots. Texas is known, of course, for its barbecue. The partnership came to be after Clarkson tried Rob’s Backstage Popcorn when Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and absolutely loved it. That’s when they decided to team up to create a sweet and smoky barbecue flavor.
While this sounds like it’ll be a perfect snack to enjoy on its own, it could also be so much fun as part of a larger cookout or barbecue. Imagine brisket or burnt ends with a side of BBQ popcorn? It’s a pairing we can’t wait to experience.
Kelly’s Classic BBQ will retail for $23.99 for a four-pack and be available online at eatrobs.com beginning on Friday, January 13 as well as in-stores at Walmart and Albertsons on the same date. It’ll roll out to stores such as Sam’s Club and Kroger later in the month.
