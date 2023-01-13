Recipes
Kelly Clarkson and The Jonas Brothers Collaborate On New Salty Snack

Get hyped for Kelly’s Classic BBQ Popcorn.

January 13, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Rob's Backstage Popcorn

Photo courtesy of Rob's Backstage Popcorn

The Jonas Brothers and Kelly Clarkson have a few things in common. They are known for packing stadiums at their concerts, of course. They are also known for having a pretty fervent fan base and social media following. But there appears to be something else about to be added to that list – savory snacks!

The Jonas Brothers launched Rob’s Backstage Popcorn and The Naked Market in 2021. But now they’re taking things up a notch – or perhaps down South? – by partnering with Kelly Clarkson to create Kelly’s Classic BBQ Popcorn.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Rob's Backstage Popcorn

Photo courtesy of Rob's Backstage Popcorn

The new popcorn, which launches on January 13, is inspired by Clarkson’s Texas roots. Texas is known, of course, for its barbecue. The partnership came to be after Clarkson tried Rob’s Backstage Popcorn when Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and absolutely loved it. That’s when they decided to team up to create a sweet and smoky barbecue flavor.

While this sounds like it’ll be a perfect snack to enjoy on its own, it could also be so much fun as part of a larger cookout or barbecue. Imagine brisket or burnt ends with a side of BBQ popcorn? It’s a pairing we can’t wait to experience.

Kelly’s Classic BBQ will retail for $23.99 for a four-pack and be available online at eatrobs.com beginning on Friday, January 13 as well as in-stores at Walmart and Albertsons on the same date. It’ll roll out to stores such as Sam’s Club and Kroger later in the month.

Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles

Girl Scouts Cookie Season 2023 Kicks Off Nationwide

4 Best Popcorn Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Coronation Chicken, A Dish Fit for a Queen

Queen Elizabeth just met someone who helped invent the dish served at her coronation luncheon. But what is it?

You Can Now Pop a Bottle of The Queen’s Sparkling Wine

The label design evokes the embroidery on the ‘Robe of Estate’ she wore on her Coronation Day in 1953.

Saweetie Is the Latest Star to Get Her Own McDonald’s Meal: Here’s What You’ll Get

The rapper has a history of making delicious concoctions in the kitchen.

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Own Popeyes Hot Sauce

The rapper’s creation will be slathered all over a revamp of the chain’s famous chicken sandwich.

Now You Can Get Questlove’s Cheesesteaks No Matter Where You Are

The Roots co-frontman has teamed up with Goldbelly to ship his vegetarian version of the iconic Philly sandwich nationwide.

I Tried the Cheddar Cheese Queen Elizabeth Eats

The royally adored cheese is now available in the U.S.

Britney Spears Just Made the "Meanest Sandwich Known to Mankind"

It's a combination of turkey, chicken, goat cheese, avocado, pears and pecans!

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons Are Collabing to Make Adorable Doughnut Hole ‘Timbiebs’

The flavors are sure to be yummy.

Cardi B Discovers the Ultimate Way to Eat Doritos

You probably have both of the ingredients at home already!

The BTS x McDonald’s Merch Drop Sold Out in a Day – But Fear Not, They’re Just Getting Started

The line included a bathrobe, hoodies and more. But there’s even more to come.

