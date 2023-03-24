Bud Light and Tajín Unexpectedly Collaborate on a Spicy New Beer
What does Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón taste like?
The sweet-and-salty, tart-and-mildly-spicy flavor of Tajín – with its trademark blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt – can liven up pretty much anything. I personally put it on everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to scrambled eggs and even popcorn. But it never would have occurred to me to add Tajín to beer. The same cannot be said of the people at Bud Light.
Bud Light and Tajín are launching a new beer — Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón — that brings the taste of the popular chili lime seasoning to your can of American lager. The new beer, reflecting a Chelada innovation inspired by fan requests, will hit stores nationwide in packs of 25-ounce cans on Monday, March 27, 2023.
I got an advance taste of the blush-hued brew and found it a little sweet and very subtly spicy. The taste of Tajín definitely came through, if not quite as strongly as the lemon-citrus flavor. Ultimately, although I’m not a big light beer person, I found Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón sippable and interesting and could see it being especially refreshing and satisfying on a hot summer day … or night: a good beach drink.
“The new Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón is an authentic offering poised to be well received by consumers who seek to make it their beverage of choice as they enjoy key moments with those who matter most,” Haydee Fernández, director of alliances for Tajín USA International, says in a press release.
Steve Wolf, vice president of marketing for Bud Light Extensions, says the partnership with Tajín reflected Bud Light’s “deep understanding” of its fans’ “preferences,” “passions,” “habits” and “the flavors they love” and expressed confidence that the new beer will “give Chelada fans that mildly spicy combination they are looking for.”
While tasting Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón, I didn’t top it off with Tajín Clásico Seasoning, as Bud Light advises; I wanted to appreciate the beer’s flavor on its own. But next time, I will for sure get out my trusty bottle of Tajín and give my beer a liberal sprinkling. There’s just no such thing as too much Tajín …
