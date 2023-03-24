Bud Light and Tajín Unexpectedly Collaborate on a Spicy New Beer

The sweet-and-salty, tart-and-mildly-spicy flavor of Tajín – with its trademark blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt – can liven up pretty much anything. I personally put it on everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to scrambled eggs and even popcorn. But it never would have occurred to me to add Tajín to beer. The same cannot be said of the people at Bud Light.