Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen Step by Steps
Braised Brisket
Trending Recipes
Heavy Cream Fried Eggs
Heavy Cream Fried Eggs
Vegan Lentil Chili
Vegan Lentil Chili
Sorullitos de Maíz y Queso
Confetti Monkey Bread
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Are Butter Boards the Next Big Thing?
14 Restaurants Designed to Feel Like Dinner Parties
Reddit Resurfaces Queen Elizabeth’s Pancake Recipe
Currently Obsessed With...
These Cargo Pants Are Made From Chipotle Napkins
Nebraska Man Paddled Down the River in an 846-Pound Pumpkin
Shop
What's New
30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks
55 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022
29 Useful Housewarming Gifts for All First-Time Homeowners
The Cutest Trick-or-Treat Buckets and Bags for Your Kid's Halloween Haul
10 Best Meal Delivery Services for Every Household
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

New Purple Tomato Gets Green Light From USDA

It promises to offer antioxidant properties on par with superfoods like blueberries.

September 23, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Tomato

83449895

Photo by: Getty Images

Getty Images

Tomatoes come in a lot of different shades and hues: red, sure, but also orange, yellow, green … Now a brand-new genetically modified purple tomato is one step closer to market. And it has been developed with the aim to be not just good looking, but also good for you.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has approved a new tomato from Norfolk Plant Sciences that has been modified to change its color, extend its shelf life and improve its nutritional quality.

“From a plant pest risk perspective, this plant may be safely grown and used in breeding in the United States,” the agency says in a news release dated September 7.

Norfolk Plant Sciences responded to the USDA’s approval by announcing that it would clear the way for the company to make the seeds for its “nutritionally enhanced high-anthrocyanin purple tomato” available for purchase by U.S. home growers starting in spring 2023. The tomatoes themselves are expected to be commercially available in 2023 as well.

Cathie Martin, a professor at the John Innes Centre whose work involves using plant science to improve human diet and health, developed the anthocyanin rich purple tomato in 2008 by engineering a genetic “on switch,” derived from an edible flower. Norfolk Plant Sciences, which bills itself as the U.K.’s first GM crop company, was founded by Martin and Johnathan Jones, a professor at The Sainsbury Laboratory, to commercialize their research into plants with enhanced health-giving compounds.

Martin celebrated the news of the long-awaited USDA approval in a press statement. “This is fantastic, I never thought I would see this day. We are now one step closer to my dream of sharing healthy purple tomatoes with the many people excited to eat them,” she said. “The bittersweet thing is that the tomatoes will be on sale in America and not the U.K. as well. But the plus side is that by focusing on home growers we will be consumer oriented, and we will be able to get feedback and interest needed to develop other products.”

While purple tomatoes already exist, this new purple tomato has been developed to “produce the highest levels of anthocyanins, which are antioxidant compounds with widely recognized health benefits,” Norfolk Plant Sciences says on its website. According to the company, the anthocyanins in the new tomatoes exist at similar levels to those in antioxidant superfoods like blueberries. In addition to their anti-inflammatory qualities, the tomatoes reduce waste due to their longer shelf life, make good on-the-go snacks, and also “taste great” and are “beautiful in special dishes.”

Norfolk Plant Sciences co-founder Jones called the USDA’s approval “a red-letter day for crop improvement.” Not a purple-letter day?

Related Content:

Are Butter Boards the Next Big Thing?

Reddit Resurfaces Queen Elizabeth’s Pancake Recipe

4 Bento Boxes That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Packed Lunch

Next Up

This "Pasta" Dish Made Me Fall in Love with Veggie Noodles

Are rutabaga noodles the answer to your low-carb pasta cravings?

How to Peel Tomatoes

Here, how to peel tomatoes two ways. One involves the microwave.

The Best Spots to Pick Apples or Pumpkins, According to Yelp

The review site has shared Yelpers’ go-to spots. Did your favorite make the cut?

Summer Fest: Marrying the Apple With New Flavors

Go beyond peanut butter and cinnamon and try marrying your apples with new ingredients in these unexpected and flavorful dishes.

Apple Picking in New England and What I'm Cooking with 20 Pounds of Apples

Hear how Melissa's putting autumn's bounty of apples to work in sweet and savory recipes.

Are Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets the New Meatless Burger?

These plant-based packages are taking over the freezer aisle.

Fishless Fish, Lab-Grown Ice Cream and More Plant-Based Food News

Plus a new report suggests plant-based meat alternatives are ‘not a bubble or a fad.’

The Plant-Based Dish Natalie Portman Always Makes for Her Kids — and Other Foodie Celeb News

The actress swears it works "without fail."

On TV

On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation

9pm | 8c

What's New

30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks Sep 23, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

55 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022 Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

29 Useful Housewarming Gifts for All First-Time Homeowners Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Cutest Trick-or-Treat Buckets and Bags for Your Kid's Halloween Haul Sep 23, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo and Lili Zarghami

10 Best Meal Delivery Services for Every Household Sep 22, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

12 Gadgets That Will Help You Use up Every Last Bit of Food Sep 20, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 19, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch Sep 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless Sep 15, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized Sep 21, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Sep 14, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 15, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes Sep 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

What Ben Van Leeuwen Can't Live Without in His Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids Sep 9, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!) Sep 2, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked Sep 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers Aug 31, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween Aug 30, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Essential Apple Gadgets You Need This Fall Sep 9, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year Aug 31, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Lodge Launches Beautiful Cast Iron Day of the Dead Cookware Aug 29, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo