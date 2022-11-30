Recipes
Instant Pot Brunswick Stew
Instant Pot Brunswick Stew
Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
Hasselback Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chef Name: Anne Burrell Full Recipe Name: How to Make Meatballs Final Beauty Shot Talent Recipe: Anne Burrellâ s Excellent Meatballs, as seen on Secrets of a Restaurant Chef FNK Recipe: Project: Foodnetwork.com, HOLIDAY/SUPER BOWL/COMFORT/HEALTHY Show Name: Secrets of a Restaurant Chef Food Network / Cooking Channel: Food Network
Excellent Meatballs
Slow Roasted Salmon with Sage and Parsley Pistou
7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian

A dietitian and certified athletic trainer shares her top picks for packaged post-workout protein shakes.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
November 30, 2022
By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Healthy Shopping

Photo by Ghost Protein c/o Amazon

Photo by Ghost Protein c/o Amazon

Our Top Protein Shake Picks

Protein is an important macronutrient for active adults, and while supplementation isn’t always recommended, sometimes it’s necessary after an intense workout. If you need a grab-and-go option for a satisfying snack or post workout fuel, ready-to-drink protein shakes can be an easy way to get the calories and protein you need without whipping up a whole meal. These protein shakes are ready when you are — no blending or scoops of powder required.

How We Picked These Protein Shakes

We looked for a protein shake with high-quality protein from milk, whey, pea or soy. Keep the added sugar to a reasonable 10 grams or less per serving — you’ll need some for flavor! Most brands are packaged in shelf-stable bottles or boxes and can be stored in the pantry, but they are all much tastier when served cold, so be sure to chill before drinking.

Best Overall: Core Power Protein Shake

$33.97 for 12
Amazon

Core Power is made from using Fairlife ultra-filtered milk, which is a process that removes lactose and other sugars from the milk and concentrates the protein and calcium. These handy shakes offer 26 grams of protein and come in three lactose-free flavors, which we can attest all taste great. Plus, you’ll love the creaminess.

Buy It

Best Flavors: Premier Protein Shake

$26.19 for 12
Amazon

From Root Beer Float to Cake Batter Delight, there’s something for every palette with Premier Protein’s extensive line of flavored protein shakes. These tasty shakes each clock in at 160 calories, 30 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar per serving.

Buy It

Best Diabetes-Friendly: Splenda Diabetes Care Shake

$37.96 for 24
Amazon

No added sugar and 16 grams of protein make this milk-based shake a moderate carb (15g) option for diabetic-friendly snacks and post-workout recovery. It is also fortified with ample doses of vitamins D, C, B12 as well as calcium and magnesium.

Buy It

Best Vegan: OWYN Balanced Protein Shake

$31.49 for 12
Amazon

OWYN stands for “Only What You Need” and this plant-based shake delivers 180 calories, 20 grams of protein (from a blend of pea, pumpkin seed and flax proteins) and 5 grams of fiber per serving.

Buy It

Best Budget: Muscle Milk Protein Shake

$26.99 for 12
Amazon

Muscle Milk is an old school shake for athletes that has stood the test of time. Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry Muscle Milk contain 32 grams of protein per serving which is the most bang for your buck on ready-to-drink shakes, which often come at a higher price.

Buy It

Best Protein Blend: Ghost Protein RTD Protein Shake

$39.99 for 12
Amazon

A combination of milk protein isolate and whey protein concentrate gives Ghost Protein’s shakes an ideal taste, creamy texture and optimal absorption. Sip this one out of the bottle or blend it with frozen fruit for a tasty smoothie bowl.

Buy It

Most Simple Ingredient List: Ripple Protein Shake

$31.99 for 12
Amazon

Ripple was the first brand to introduce pea milk to the market and they make another stellar plant-based protein shake made from pea protein, cane sugar and flavorings. Twenty grams of protein, plus carbs, sodium and potassium make this shake a great option to replenish losses from exercise.

Buy It

Dana Angelo White, MS, RD, ATC, is a registered dietitian, certified athletic trainer and owner of Dana White Nutrition, Inc., which specializes in culinary and sports nutrition. She is the author of four cookbooks First Bites: Superfoods for Babies and Toddlers, The Healthy Air Fryer Cookbook, The Healthy Instant Pot Cookbook and Healthy Quick and Easy Smoothies.

*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.

