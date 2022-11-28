How Much Protein Do You Really Need?

The protein you get from foods provides precious amino acids that help regulate metabolism, build and maintain muscle, and play a role in how your immune system functions. Unlike the carbohydrates and fat that come from foods, protein isn't as efficient as a source of energy, which is why you don’t want to eat only protein — you’ll run out of gas! Also, unlike carbs and fat, your body isn't able to store protein for later use. Our systems use available aminos acids for wherever in the body there is a demand and any extra gets shipped on out as waste.