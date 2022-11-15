6 Best Electrolyte Drinks, According to a Certified Athletic Trainer

Excessive electrolyte loss from sweat (like during a workout) calls for additional replenishment and getting fluid and electrolytes from an electrolyte drink can be an effective way to help make up losses. A quality electrolyte drink offers electrolytes in appropriate amounts, plus water. Too much sodium, chloride, potassium, magnesium, or calcium can do more harm than good, so choosing the product with the highest electrolyte values is not always the best.