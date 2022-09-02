Everything to Know About Low-Calorie Sweeteners

Issues may arise when much of what we eat and drink is sweet, from our morning latte to sweetened flavored water throughout the day, to a nighttime snack. Using super sweet low-calorie sweeteners throughout the day can accustom our taste buds to very sweet foods. Some scientists think this preference may make us crave even more sweetness (i.e. sugar cravings). In addition, research is ongoing on how our brain reacts to this rush of sweetness, including the insulin response. The exception is stevia which some researchers have suggested may be a beneficial sugar substitute for people with diabetes.