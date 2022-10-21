Everything You Want to Know About Light Wine

Due to the demand for “lighter” options, it’s now common to hear the expression “light wine” when also referring to a bottle with less calories, carbs, sugars, and/or alcohol. Just keep in mind that this dual-meaning did not used to be the case, much to many sommeliers’ annoyance. As a result, you may hear them refer to these varieties as “healthier” or “diet-friendly” wines instead, which may not be entirely accurate from a nutritionist’s point of view.