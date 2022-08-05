4 Best Collagen Powders, According to a Nutritionist

Collagen supplements provide an external source of collagen peptides, that are believed to potentially help boost the body’s ability to produce more collagen. There are serval types of collagen: Types I, II and III are the most common varieties found in supplements. Types I and III give structure to skin, bones, ligaments, tendons, muscles and organs, while type II plays a more significant role in cartilage and joint health. These supplemental versions are derived from animal sources like chicken, cow and pig; marine sources are also available. Vitamin C also plays a role in collagen production and is often included in collagen powders.