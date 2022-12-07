The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist

You can find vitamin D in multivitamin and multimineral supplements. Vitamin D is also available as a dietary supplement either alone or combined with a few other nutrients like calcium or omega-3 fats. You can find vitamin D supplements as D2 (ergocalciferol) and D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms increase vitamin D levels in your blood, but D3 may help increase vitamin D in the blood for longer compared to D2. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin and is best absorbed when taken with a meal or snack containing fat like avocado toast.