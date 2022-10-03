Why You Should Think Twice Before Using a Greens Powder, According to a Nutritionist

Although this varies between brands, you’ll typically find a combination of many ingredients which may include vitamins, minerals, probiotics, adaptogens, enzymes, amino acids, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients and antioxidants. Although there may be studies on many of the individual ingredients, when they are taken together they can interact differently. In addition, there is very little research on these powders with their massive amounts of ingredients when taken altogether. Further, many of the adaptogens in greens powders interact with everyday medications (like blood clotting medications) or are contraindicated for health conditions (such as diabetes). There is no warning or caution listed on most of the greens powders, and as such it is important to check with your medical doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) before taking it regularly.