The Best Pregnancy-Safe Protein Powders, According to Dietitians
Protein is a key building block of a healthy pregnancy, but there are some considerations before choosing a protein powder during this time.
Protein powders have gained popularity over the years, and with so many varieties (including ready-to-drink options) on the market, it’s no surprise when those who are pregnant wonder if they can or should be adding a protein powder to their diet too. This article will cover whether protein powders are recommended during pregnancy and explore pregnancy safe protein powder options.
What Is Protein Powder?
Protein powder is simply protein in powder form. There are many different types of protein powders that can be animal- or plant-based. Animal-based protein powders like whey or casein often come from cow’s milk. Plant-based protein powders can be made from soy, pea or rice protein. Some protein powders provide complete protein, which means that they contain all 20 amino acids or building blocks that make up protein. Other protein powders are rich in specific components of protein, such as the amino acid glycine found in collagen protein powders.
What to Know About Protein During Pregnancy
Proteins are the building blocks for growing a baby. Protein requirements increase during pregnancy, especially during the third trimester. Protein powders can be a great way to supplement a pregnant woman’s diet, however they are not a requirement.
Many pregnant women can meet their protein needs through food. Protein-rich food sources include meat, poultry, fish, bone broth, beans, nuts, seeds, and Greek yogurt. In addition to providing protein, these foods are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats which are not found in protein powders. However, if a pregnant woman is struggling with meeting her protein needs, protein powder can be a great way to help her meet those requirements.
Protein powders can be easily added to smoothies, soups, hot beverages, oatmeal, or baked goods. Collagen protein powder can be another option because it contains the amino acid glycine, which becomes conditionally essential during pregnancy, meaning you need to consume it from food to help meet your increased requirements for a healthy pregnancy. Collagen can also be found in slow cooked meats and bone broth.
A registered dietitian can help assess your protein intake and provide individualized nutrition recommendations. It is always important to consult with your healthcare provider before starting a protein powder.
What to Consider When Choosing a Protein Powder During Pregnancy
Pregnant women should consider the following when choosing a protein powder.
- Choose a protein powder that doesn’t have any additives such as caffeine, herbs, or added vitamins. The amount of caffeine and vitamins can quickly add up from other food sources or prenatal vitamins, which can exceed the recommended amounts for pregnant women. Furthermore, many herbs may not be safe for pregnant women.
- Consider added sugars per serving. Some protein powders may contain an excess amount of added sugars, while others may contain artificial sweeteners that may not be safe for pregnancy.
- It is also important to ensure that the protein powder is third party tested and has undergone vigorous testing for any additives as protein powders are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). You can look for an organization’s certification logo on the product packaging.
Best Protein Powders for Pregnancy, According to Dietitians
Below are five protein powder options that are safe for pregnancy, according to dietitians.
Elizabeth Shaw, MS, RDN, CPT, Owner of Shaw Simple Swaps
“NOW Foods Organic Whey Protein is one of my top recommended powders as it's filled with whey protein, that's it: no added preservatives, fillers, or artificial sugars. With 19 grams of high quality, complete protein, it's a great option to blend with your favorite fruits and veggies, a tablespoon of nut butter, and a little cocoa powder if you have a sweet tooth. Plus, it's produced by a family-owned company that uses third party testing to ensure what's on the bottle is actually in their products (an anomaly often in the supplement world.) While it does not contain nutrients like iron and iodine that increase during pregnancy, it's a great base that can be consumed in conjunction with your prenatal without raising concern about exceeding recommended intakes of vitamins and minerals.”
Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD
“A whey protein powder with only 1 gram of sugar, this gluten-free protein powder provides 10 grams of protein per serving. This powder comes in vanilla and chocolate flavors, and it is sweetened with stevia and monk fruit — two natural sweeteners that are safe to consume during pregnancy. This powder tends to be well-tolerated during pregnancy based on what I have observed.”
Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD
“I think collagen peptides can be an easy way for people to include important amino acids that become conditionally essential during pregnancy, meaning that our body needs us to provide it with enough of this amino acid during this stage of life (unlike during other stages where our bodies can make enough on its own). While collagen isn't considered to be a complete protein, it still may offer some benefits during pregnancy, especially if the person is eating other sources of protein throughout the day.”
Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD, founder of Greenletes and author of Planted Performance
“NOW Sports undergoes third party testing on all of its products, so I feel comfortable recommending this to pregnant women. You know that what you’re getting in the bottle is what it says on the label and there aren’t any weird additives. This unflavored protein powder isn’t great for drinking, but it’s ideal for mixing into baked goods for an added protein boost. Plus, the pea protein has a neutral flavor that isn’t as chalky as some other protein powders.”
Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD, founder of Greenletes and author of Planted Performance
“This brand has also undergone third-party testing, and the taste is really yummy.. It’s made from a mixture of pea and beans, so it has plenty of amino acids. And it also contains probiotics, which is a nice added bonus!”
Rahaf Al Bochi, RDN, LD is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of Olive Tree Nutrition LLC. She is a media expert and has appeared in numerous national media outlets. She specializes in fertility, prenatal nutrition, and the Mediterranean Diet.
*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.
