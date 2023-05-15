The Best Pregnancy-Safe Protein Powders, According to Dietitians

Elizabeth Shaw, MS, RDN, CPT, Owner of Shaw Simple Swaps

“NOW Foods Organic Whey Protein is one of my top recommended powders as it's filled with whey protein, that's it: no added preservatives, fillers, or artificial sugars. With 19 grams of high quality, complete protein, it's a great option to blend with your favorite fruits and veggies, a tablespoon of nut butter, and a little cocoa powder if you have a sweet tooth. Plus, it's produced by a family-owned company that uses third party testing to ensure what's on the bottle is actually in their products (an anomaly often in the supplement world.) While it does not contain nutrients like iron and iodine that increase during pregnancy, it's a great base that can be consumed in conjunction with your prenatal without raising concern about exceeding recommended intakes of vitamins and minerals.”