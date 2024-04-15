4 Nutrients You Need During Pregnancy

Folate, also called vitamin B9, is an essential nutrient known to help prevent neural tube defects, brain and spinal cord injuries in babies. The neural tube forms before a person may even know that they are pregnant, so it’s important to take a prenatal vitamin that contains at least 400 micrograms of folic acid, or preferably the active form of folate at least three months before pregnancy. Folic acid is the synthetic form of folate and is the form found in most one-a-day prenatal vitamins. However, up to 60 percent of women have a genetic mutation called MTHFR where the body is unable to convert folic acid to the active form of folate needed for the body. This can put women at risk of not meeting their folate needs. When possible, choose a prenatal vitamin with the active form of folate. Food sources of folate are leafy greens, beans, peas and nuts.