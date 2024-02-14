4 Nutrition Tips to Boost Your Energy During Pregnancy

Minerals are nutrients found in food that act as the body’s “spark plugs,” helping your body function properly and produce energy. A lack of essential minerals can contribute to fatigue, low energy and brain fog. Stress on the body, such as pregnancy, can deplete the levels of important minerals so it’s vital to replenish them. Specific minerals to focus on are sodium, magnesium and potassium as these minerals, known as electrolytes, play a direct role in creating energy. These minerals can be found in foods such as bananas, coconut and pumpkin seeds. However, it can be challenging to get enough of these minerals from food alone. Mineral mocktails are drinks that focus on these minerals and can be a great way to help get enough minerals in your body and stay hydrated. A simple mineral drink is 1/2-cup coconut water, a squeeze of orange juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt. You can also buy electrolyte drinks but make sure they don’t contain added sugar.