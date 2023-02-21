The Mediterranean Diet Can Be Beneficial During Pregnancy, Study Finds

The Mediterranean diet is an eating pattern that has been associated with improved fertility and pregnancy outcomes. Recent research has shown that following a Mediterranean diet during preconception and pregnancy is associated with a reduced risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes, preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. The research followed over 7000 pregnant women and found that those that adhered more closely to the Mediterranean diet were associated with a 21% lower risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes such as preterm birth, 28% lower risk for preeclampsia (high blood pressure during pregnancy) and 37% lower risk for gestational diabetes. This study supports previous research on the effects of the Mediterranean diet for before and during pregnancy especially as it relates to lower incidence of gestational diabetes. In one randomized control trial research revealed that following a Mediterranean eating pattern in addition to consuming extra virgin olive oil and nuts daily is associated with a 35% reduced risk for gestational diabetes. The Mediterranean diet has also been associated with improved fertility outcomes, egg and sperm quality, and those undergoing IVF therapy.