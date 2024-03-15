10 (Almost) No-Cook Ways To Get Your Protein Fill

Protein is an essential part of our meals. While the Institute of Medicine recommends 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, for most people it’s a good idea to aim for 15 to 20 grams of protein per meal, plus protein from snacks. This helps with satiety, and maintaining bone and muscle. Eating plenty of protein at each meal has been shown to help some people lose weight. Also important, protein-packed foods like meat, poultry, seafood, beans, lentils, eggs, nuts, seeds and soy foods contain nutrients not found in many other foods like vitamins E, B12 and B6, along with iron, zinc and magnesium.