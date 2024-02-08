What Is the Anti-Inflammation Diet?

Slow Down and Savor: It might surprise you that the first part of an anti-inflammation diet is about eating slowly. But there are so many benefits to this practice. Chewing your food well helps your body to digest it better. Savoring the taste of each bite helps to bring the feeling of satisfaction after eating. The practice of enjoying food with others, or conviviality is a major focus of the Mediterranean diet. It has been linked with many brain benefits, as the habit of eating and talking with others (even strangers at a communal table) are hard to deny. This may also be the most difficult part of the anti-inflammation diet!