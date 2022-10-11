How to Eat Enough Protein on a Mostly Plant-Based Diet

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and the body uses them to build muscle, support immunity and regulate metabolism. A group of nine amino acids are only found in protein-rich foods and getting ample amounts of these essential amino acids (EAAs) is of utmost importance on a plant-based diet. Most animal-based foods contain all the EAAs, but this is not the case for most plant-based foods (even those that contain higher amounts of protein). Gravitating towards a variety of plant-based foods is key to making sure you are getting enough EAAs.