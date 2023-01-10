What Is a High-Protein Diet?

According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, baseline protein recommendations for healthy adults is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, which is about 55 grams for a 150-pound person or 11 percent of total calories on a 2000-calorie diet. Athletes and active individuals may require a higher daily dose and folks at other stages in the life cycle (adolescents or the elderly for example, also have varied needs). Healthy adults following a HPD for weight loss may also aim for protein intake approaching 1.0 to 1.6 grams per kilogram. Instead of eating the majority of protein requirements with just one meal, protein rich foods should ideally be distributed throughout the day to help your body meet its various amino acids needs.