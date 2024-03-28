Recipes
KFC Offers a Fresh, Tiny Take on the Fast-Food Hand Pie

Apple Pie Poppers are heading your way — and we got an advance taste.

March 28, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of KFC

Photo courtesy of KFC

KFC is famous for fried chicken, obviously, and lately, for innovation. Just last month, it introduced a fried chicken-pizza mashup called Chizza, and the world may never forget the late, lamented Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken filets in lieu of buns.

The chain has been less known, though, for its desserts, which have historically focused on family-style offerings, and, frankly, not too many of them. In fact, right now, the KFC website lists just two dessert options: Colonel’s Homestyle Brownie, a 7”x7” chocolate-chip brownie that’s sized for a whole family, and a Chocolate Chip Cake that is also made to be shared.

Next month, though, may mark the start of a new dessert era — aimed at offering individual desserts designed for people on the move — at the chain that Colonel Sanders built. On April 1, KFC is launching new Apple Pie Poppers that are basically its own fresh (and adorable) take on the fast-food hand pie — or in this case, more like a finger pie.

“No meal is complete without a little something sweet,” KFC says in a press release. “Filled with warm apple pie filling and wrapped in a buttery and flaky crust, Apple Pie Poppers are everything you love about apple pie in a fun bite!”

We had a chance to taste the Apple Pie Poppers — which come four to an order for $2.49 — in advance of their release, and they were tiny, toothsome, two-bite pockets of comfort: sweet, but not cloying; subtly fruity with a gooey apple filling; and gently crispy because they are fried. They struck us as almost a cross between an apple pie and an apple fritter.

“Our guests have been asking for more craveable individual dessert options, and now we are delivering with the ultimate comfort dessert that is perfect for eating on the go,” Stacey Borah, who helped create the Apple Pie Poppers as part of the KFC Food Innovation Team, tells us.

The poppers — which we could see eating to cap off a meal or on their own as a snack — will be available nationwide for a limited time. And know this: KFC is watching closely to see if they are a hit. If they are, more desserts (and yummy ones; we know because we tried them, too) will likely follow. How sweet would that be?

