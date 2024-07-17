Whole Foods Will Offer Discounted ‘Surprise Bags’ of Surplus Food Items

“We are thrilled to be part of the Too Good To Go community,” Caitlin Leibert, Vice President of Sustainability at Whole Foods Market, stated. “As part of our purpose to nourish people and the planet, we continue to invest in new and innovative ways to keep unsold food out of our landfills and empower our customers to make environmentally conscious choices. We’re proud of the work we’ve done — just last year we donated nearly 34 million pounds of food to food programs across the country — but are so excited to expand that work with the help of Too Good To Go.” Whole Foods Market is also touting the partnership as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce food waste in half by 2030.