Burger King Is Sprinkling Everything Bagel Seasoning on Your Favorite Menu Items

The popular seasoning has already made its way to just about everything.

September 08, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Burger King

Photo courtesy of Burger King

Everything bagel seasoning has been having a moment in recent years. What was once a seasoning found on, well, everything bagels, is now on everything from salmon to ice cream. It was only a matter of time before it made its way to fast food menus – and now the time has come.

Burger King is testing an everything seasoned bun in select markets. Starting September 12, locations in Huntsville, Alabama and Albuquerque, New Mexico can try the everything seasoned bun on a variety of sandwich options.

Burger King’s Everything Menu includes an Everything Whopper, an Everything BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and an Everything Breakfast Sandwich. The menu items will sound pretty familiar – with the exception of their bun, of course.

Everything Whopper: This hallmark of Burger King, a flame-grilled beef patty topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and sliced white onions, will be topped with a toasted brioche bun topped with everything seasoning.

Everything BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich: A crispy white meat chicken breast filet topped with Royal sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun topped with everything seasoning.

Everything Breakfast Sandwich: Breakfast seems to be the most logical place of all to see everything bagel seasoning. This sandwich is made with sausage, eggs and melted American cheese on a toasted brioche bun topped with everything seasoning.

Generally, if limited market tests go well, that means the items just may be rolled out for everyone else to try. This sounds like a promising prospect indeed.

After a few years ripe with fast food menus being streamlined, Burger King has been expanding their menu in exciting ways in recent months, with new additions that have included the Impossible Original Chick’n Sandwich, Whopper Melts and Cheesy Breakfast Melts.

