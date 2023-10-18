The First-Ever Chain Restaurant Food Festival Is Coming to Los Angeles
"Chain" is hosting the one-of-a-kind gathering of major restaurant brands, including Pizza Hut, Dunkin’, Chili’s, Panda Express and more, and will include event-exclusive menu items.
Food festivals are all about celebrating great food. Typically, that means showcasing local hotspots or beloved chefs and restaurants with no more than a few locations to their name. Because of that, most food fests are the ideal events for trying foods you might not otherwise seek out or have access to.
But if your favorite foods happen to come from those big chain restaurants with national (or international) footprints, there’s finally a food festival for you. Chain, the dining concept started by B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth that pays homage to chain restaurant foods, is hosting its first-ever ChainFEST. The event will bring together what could rightly be considered rivals in the corporate restaurant business for two days of unique offerings.
According to a press release, the participating chains will include Chili’s, Dunkin’, Jack in the Box, Panda Express, Pizza Hut, Red Robin and Sonic Drive-In. But don’t expect the regular menu items you’re used to — the festival promises event-exclusive “reimagined” versions of iconic dishes from these well-known restaurants, along with games and other activities for fans to enjoy.
“I love chain food,” Novak states. “It’s as worthy of celebration as any other type of cuisine, and it’s high time it got the respect it deserves. We’re excited for guests to enjoy new takes from our iconic, hand-selected food and beverage partners.”
“Chain is a reflection of my background as a chef, working at those one-of-a-kind Michelin restaurants around the world while always cherishing the chain restaurants that I grew up going to,” says Hollingsworth, who’s also head chef at Los Angeles’ famed Otium and a former Chef de Cuisine at The French Laundry. “It’s a pursuit of excellence through a reimagining of the iconic, easy-eating dishes that everyone loves.”
Novak and Hollingsworth’s Chain has previously offered pop-ups and delivery-only special items that riff on classic fast food or sit-down chain staples (think upscale McRibs and Bloomin’ Onions), and even collaborated with Taco Bell on a Wagyu beef Crunchwrap Supreme and Chain-branded hot sauce.
ChainFEST will open its doors Friday, December 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, December 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Los Angeles, CA at Nya Studios (1541 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028). Single-day tickets cost $75 and all food and beverages are included.
Speaking of beverages, the available dishes will be paired with soft drinks from Pepsi, along with Diageo alcohol brands including Guinness, Smirnoff, Crown Royal and Captain Morgan. Postmates will also be on-site to offer delivery to those sitting in the app’s lounge at the event.
Ticket pre-sales and more information are available at EatatChain.com.
