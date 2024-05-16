I Tried the New Pizza Hut Cheeseburger Melt and While It’s Not a Burger, It Has Everything You’d Look for in One

I had the opportunity to try a Cheeseburger Melt, and while it wasn’t a cheeseburger in a classic sense, it did feel like exactly what would happen if a pizza chain decided to try to offer a burger. The Cheeseburger Melt really does feel like a pizza-burger hybrid, losing the bun (which the chain rightfully points out often is pretty soggy when ordering delivery), for a more pizza-crust inspired “sandwich.” It’s an interesting approach because while I missed the traditional bun option, this sort of folded crust does make the Melt feel more portable, and like something I could eat while in the car or on a walk.