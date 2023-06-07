Pizza Hut’s New Pickle Pizza Is a Big Dill for Pickle Lovers
We had to!
Pickle-flavored foods are having a moment, but they’ve always been popular. There’s no flavor quite as distinct as the pickle. It’s briny, tangy and can lend itself to all sorts of accompaniments. From the classic deli sandwich to a charcuterie board, there are so many ways to enjoy a pickle – and the range keeps on expanding.
Pizza Hut has a new creation that will be a big dill (hard to resist that one!) for pickle lovers. The Pickle Pizza is more than just a pizza with pickles as a topping – though that itself would be appealing enough.
The new Pizza Hut Pickle Pizza puts aside the traditional red sauce and instead is topped with buttermilk ranch, which is then covered with cheese, Nashville hot crispy breaded chicken breast, slices of white onions and spicy dill pickles, plus another drizzle of buttermilk ranch. It’s a pizza, but unlike any other before it.
“We’re always looking for innovative ways to add new tastes and textures to our dishes, and pickles have been gaining popularity due to their versatility,” says Penny Shaheen, Head of Food Innovation, at Pizza Hut. “With our new Pickle Pizza, we’re tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza. Our recipe is all about great flavor, balancing the tanginess of pickles with other classic ingredients we know taste good on our beloved pizza.”
The Pickle Pizza will be available for a limited time, from June 9 through June 11, for $17.99 exclusively at the Pizza Hut located on 932 8th Avenue in New York City. This order must be for carry out and be ordered in-store.
As pickles are being incorporated in everything from hot sauce to mustard, it’s no surprise it’s being incorporated into some of the U.S.’s most classic comfort food dishes.
